IHVN Partners Opobo Marathon 2026 With Community Health Initiative

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) is set to collaborate with the organisers of the 8th edition of Opobo Marathon scheduled to hold on January 3, 2026, in Opobo Town, Rivers State.

As part of the partnership, IHVN will sponsor a free medical outreach in Opobo during the marathon, aimed at providing essential health services to athletes, residents, and visitors.

The initiative highlights IHVN’s commitment to advancing preventive healthcare and community well-being while contributing to the broader goals of public health improvement and disease prevention in Nigeria.

Speaking during a visit to the Institute’s headquarters in Abuja, the Founder and Team Lead of Opobo Marathon, Mr. Henry Iyowuna Cookey expressed deep appreciation to the management of IHVN for their willingness to support the event.

“This partnership marks a remarkable step toward integrating health advocacy into sporting platforms,” Mr. Cookey said. “Opobo Marathon has always been more than a race — it is a movement that promotes unity, wellness, and development. IHVN’s involvement will ensure that the 2026 edition leaves an even greater impact by delivering tangible healthcare benefits to the people of Opobo.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer of IHVN, Dr. Charles Olalekan Mensah commended the vision behind the marathon, emphasizing that the collaboration reflects IHVN’s philosophy of promoting health through community engagement.

“At IHVN, we believe that promoting health should extend beyond the walls of hospitals into the very heart of communities,” Dr. Olalekan noted. “Our partnership with Opobo Marathon reflects that philosophy — combining fitness, public awareness, and medical outreach to strengthen healthy living at the grassroots. Rivers State, and indeed Opobo Kingdom, presents a unique opportunity for us to deepen our impact in advancing public health.”

Since its inception in 2019, Opobo Marathon has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most inspiring community-based sporting events, attracting athletes, sponsors, and visitors from within and outside Rivers State.

The forthcoming 8th edition promises to further consolidate that reputation, with the IHVN partnership adding a strong humanitarian and health-focused dimension to the annual race.