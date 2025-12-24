GOtv Boxing Night: Organisers Promise Robust Security

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night Jam Festival, have assured fans and stakeholders that robust security measures will be in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. The event will hold this Friday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisers said they are working closely with relevant security agencies and private security outfits to guarantee crowd control, traffic management, and overall safety before, during, and after the event.

They noted that the event, which blends the excitement of professional boxing with live music and comedic performances, is expected to attract a large audience, making security planning a top priority. Measures outlined include controlled access points, enhanced surveillance, emergency response teams on standby, and clearly marked entry and exit routes.

“Our commitment is to deliver world-class entertainment in a secure environment. Fans should come ready to enjoy six boxing bouts, the music and comedy confident that their safety has been properly catered for,” the statement said.

The organisers also urged attendees to cooperate with security personnel, adhere to event guidelines, and arrive early to avoid last-minute congestion.

GOtv Boxing Night has grown into one of Nigeria’s most popular sports-entertainment events, producing top-tier boxing bouts while spotlighting musical talent. The event will air live on SS Africa 1 (GOtv Ch. 63, DStv Ch. 207). It is sponsored by GOtv, with support from MultiChoice, Renmoney, ZetaWeb, TheCable and the Lagos State Sports Commission.

