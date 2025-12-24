  • Wednesday, 24th December, 2025

Gidi Afropolitan Gala Spotlights Landmark Projects

Life & Style | 31 minutes ago

Iyke Bede

Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited celebrated a year of growth and impact at its Gidi Afropolitan Gala and Awards, showcasing major property launches and community initiatives.

The company celebrated the completion of Civic Residence, a modern residential enclave designed to provide sustainable housing for families and investors. The project reinforced Gidi’s reputation for timely delivery and quality construction.

On the commercial side, Gidi Mall, the firm’s first major commercial development along the Lekki–Epe corridor, has already attracted strong market interest, reflecting growing demand for well-planned, contemporary commercial spaces.

Gidi also highlighted its social responsibility initiatives. The company committed to supporting the education and welfare of Master Abayomi Michael, a young boy who suffered abuse, and sponsored a prosthetic leg for realtor Leonard Ogu, enabling him to return to active work. These initiatives underline the firm’s focus on community as well as business success.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.