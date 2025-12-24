Gidi Afropolitan Gala Spotlights Landmark Projects

Iyke Bede

Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited celebrated a year of growth and impact at its Gidi Afropolitan Gala and Awards, showcasing major property launches and community initiatives.

The company celebrated the completion of Civic Residence, a modern residential enclave designed to provide sustainable housing for families and investors. The project reinforced Gidi’s reputation for timely delivery and quality construction.

On the commercial side, Gidi Mall, the firm’s first major commercial development along the Lekki–Epe corridor, has already attracted strong market interest, reflecting growing demand for well-planned, contemporary commercial spaces.

Gidi also highlighted its social responsibility initiatives. The company committed to supporting the education and welfare of Master Abayomi Michael, a young boy who suffered abuse, and sponsored a prosthetic leg for realtor Leonard Ogu, enabling him to return to active work. These initiatives underline the firm’s focus on community as well as business success.