Fresh Trouble for PDP as INEC Rejects New National Officers, Cites Court Ruling

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declined to recognise the new national leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected at the party’s National Convention held between November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, citing subsisting court judgements and ongoing legal processes.

But reacting to the development, PDP insisted that there was no faction in the party, and accused INEC of bias.

INEC’s position was conveyed in an official letter dated December 22, 2025 and signed by Secretary to the commission, Dr. Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The letter, sighted by THISDAY, was in response to repeated demands by lawyers representing PDP, urging the commission to update its website with the list of National Officers that emerged from the convention.

INEC said the requests were carefully reviewed in the light of relevant facts, applicable electoral laws, and binding judicial pronouncements directly connected to the disputed convention.

The commission drew attention to two final judgements of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, which it said remained valid and enforceable.

The first was Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, Austine Nwachukwu & 2 Ors. v. INEC & 8 Ors., delivered on October 31, 2025, and the second was Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2299/2025, Alhaji Sule Lamido v. PDP & 4 Ors., delivered on November 14, 2025.

INEC explained that both judgements expressly restrained the commission from supervising, monitoring, recognising, or accepting the outcome of the PDP national convention held November 15–16, 2025, or any other date, pending strict compliance with the orders of the court.

While acknowledging that Notices of Appeal had been filed against the judgements, the commission stressed that the mere filing of an appeal did not amount to a stay of execution.

INEC emphasised that until the judgements were set aside or formally stayed by a competent court, it was constitutionally obligated to comply with them.

Citing Section 287(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), INEC stated that all authorities and persons, including the commission, were bound to enforce and give effect to the decisions of courts of competent jurisdiction.

INEC also addressed references made by PDP to interim orders issued by the High Court of Oyo State in Suit No. I/1336/2025 – Folahan Malomo Adelabi v. PDP & Ors.

The commission clarified that it had already been struck out of the suit on grounds of lack of jurisdiction. It further stated that interim orders could not override or nullify subsisting final judgements of courts of coordinate or superior jurisdiction.

The commission disclosed that there was yet another pending suit instituted by PDP itself at the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division, Suit No. FHC/IB/CS/121/2025 – PDP v. INEC.

In that suit, the party sought an order compelling INEC to recognise the National Working Committee and members of the National Executive Committee allegedly elected at the Ibadan convention for all party and electoral purposes.

Given the multiplicity of pending suits and unresolved appeals, INEC stated that granting PDP’s request for recognition at this stage would be prejudicial, legally improper, and contrary to the rule of law.

Consequently, the commission reaffirmed that it was unable to recognise or upload the list of national officers said to have emerged from the PDP national convention of November 15–16, 2025 until all pending appeals were determined and full compliance with court orders was achieved.

INEC also disclosed that the positions were clearly communicated to the PDP leadership during a meeting held at the commission’s headquarters on December 19, 2025.

The electoral body concluded by assuring all stakeholders of its highest regard and reiterated its commitment to acting strictly within the confines of the constitution, due process, and respect for judicial authority.

PDP Insists It Has No Faction, INEC Biased

The leadership of PDP insisted that in law and fact, there was no faction in the party.

According to National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ini Ememobong, “This reiteration is necessary in the light of the INEC letter explaining their inability to recognise and upload the data of our legitimately elected leadership at the convention in Ibadan due to judgements of the Federal High Court.’’

The spokesman of the party said the judgements had been appealed and an application for the stay of execution filed against the judgements. He said very soon the Court of Appeal would hear and give judgement in the matters.

Ememobong stated that while that was being awaited, it was needful to state that INEC monitored and participated in the National Executive Committee meetings where the convention date and venue were unanimously agreed and was also in receipt of the notice of the convention – a fact the commission unconscionably suppressed in court in several cases.

Furthermore, Ememobong said the PDP primaries in Ekiti and Osun were duly monitored by INEC, with communication emanating from the Turaki-led NWC.

He stated, ‘’While we appreciate the monumental pressure that INEC has come under (after all, he who pays the piper dictates the tune), we remind them that their constitutional responsibility is primarily to Nigerians and in the defence and protection of democracy.

‘’While INEC claims to be neutral and is awaiting the Judgement of the court on the matter, we hope that they are minded by the judgements of the Supreme Court, especially in the SDP case, being the latest delivered last week, barring INEC from interfering in the internal leadership affairs of political parties.

‘’The truth remains that there is no faction in the PDP as all the legitimate organs and the administrative structure of the Party are under the control of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN.”

Ememobong added, “In the past one month the Board of Trustees, Governors Forum, State Chairmen, Senate and House of Representatives Caucuses, former Governors and Ministers and many other notable stakeholder groups have all met with and acknowledged the leadership of the current National Working Committee, led by Turaki SAN.

‘’INEC must remember that democracy is hinged on majority rule, so the committee of friends of Wike and Anyanwu cannot be validly referred to as a faction of the PDP.

‘’Finally, having a held a meeting with the commission last week, and our correspondence, thereafter, further explaining relevant issues relating to the current situation, we should ordinarily not respond to this letter, except to point out the hypocrisy and consistent bias that has completely coloured the action of the electoral umpire.

‘’INEC has continuously shown bias in this matter, even in the court, where they failed or refused to file documents that were in their possession and within their knowledge, obviously to aid those who are bent on killing the PDP and truncating democracy.”

The PDP spokesman said, “If INEC under the leadership of Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN knew the matter was in court, what was the rationale for the contrived meeting of Friday last week? Except to paint a false perception of faction to justify their actions and inactions.’’