Duncan Mighty, Odumodu Blvck, Others Lit up Life Xmas Concert in Port Harcourt

The city of Port Harcourt recently came alive at the Life Xmas Concert held at the Polo Club. The event sponsored by Life Lager saw a large and excited crowd troop into the venue to experience electrifying experiences from Odumodu Blvck, Jeriq the Hussla, and Port Harcourt’s own son, Duncan Mighty.

While Odumodu Blvck delivered his signature high-octane performance, igniting the crowd with his commanding stage presence, Jeriq the Hussla followed with a gritty, street-inspired set that resonated powerfully with fans.

By the time Duncan Mighty came on stage, he sent the crowd into a frenzy with his classic set. Also ensuring that the energy remains high, Hypemen Jerry Shaffer and Tolu Daniels kept the crowd bubbling throughout the night.

“Life Lager has always been a proud symbol of Igbo identity — rooted in the richness and vibrancy of our culture,” said Senior Brand Manager, Life Lager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chima Dim. He added that the concert is part of the brand’s commitment to creating experiences that entertain and honour the Igbo culture while showcasing talents and bringing communities together.

The experience will now move to Onitsha on December 30 and Abakaliki on January 3.