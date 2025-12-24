Citing Court Order, INEC Rejects Turaki-Led PDP NWC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Citing subsisting court judgments and unresolved legal processes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not recognise the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The electoral body made its stand known in a letter dated December 22, 2025, and signed by its Secretary, Dr. Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The commission explained that its position was clearly reiterated to the PDP leadership during a meeting held at INEC headquarters on Friday, December 19, 2025, underscoring its commitment to due process and respect for judicial authority.

However, INEC assured stakeholders of its continued resolve to act strictly within the confines of the constitution and the rule of law.

The opposition party has been embroiled in internal disputes ahead of the 2027 general election, with factions loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State holding rival meetings and challenging the legitimacy of party structures.

Checks revealed that the Ibadan convention was held amid conflicting court orders.

Key party leaders like Wike were suspended by the Makinde-led faction to further deepen the crisis in the party.

But the electoral body said it had received several requests from legal representatives of the PDP asking it to recognise and update on its website the list of national officers said to have been elected at the party’s National Convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It added: “The requests were reviewed in the light of all material facts, extant laws, and subsisting court judgments touching directly on the subject matter.

“Until the judgments are set aside or stayed by a competent court, the commission remains bound to obey and give full effect to them in line with Section 287(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

INEC noted that although notices of appeal had been filed against the judgments, the law is settled that an appeal does not operate as a stay of execution.

The commission also addressed references to interim orders issued by the Oyo State High Court, clarifying that INEC had since been struck out of the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

It added that interim orders cannot override or nullify subsisting final judgments of courts of coordinate or superior jurisdiction.

The commission added that another suit filed by the PDP is pending before the Federal High Court in Ibadan, in which the party is seeking an order compelling the commission to recognise the NWC and members of the National Executive Committee allegedly elected at the Ibadan convention.

It said: “In light of the above pending suits, your request is prejudicial and cannot be acceded to until the determination of the pending appeals.

“In the circumstances, and in obedience to the rule of law and subsisting court orders, the commission is unable to accede to the demand to recognise or update the list of the national officers said to have emerged from the PDP National Convention of 15th–16th November, 2025.”