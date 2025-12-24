Ahead of 2027 Polls, Tinubu Inaugurates Gov Mai Buni-led 15-man APC Committee On Strategy, Conflict Resolution And Mobilisation

.Members include Uzodimma, Abdulrahman, Oyebanji, Fubara, Banire, Bello, Oyetola

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation to resolve conflicts within the All Progressives Congress as it approaches the 2027 general elections.

The committee, which comprises Governors of the party, members of the Federal Executive Council, and other notable stakeholders, has the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Buni, as Chairman, and Muiz Banire, former Legal Adviser of the APC, as Member/Secretary.

Other members include Senator Adamu Aliero, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, are also members.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Lagos on Wednesday, Governor Mai Buni, according to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga,

expressed gratitude for being chosen as the chairman and for the party’s confidence in the members.

He said the committee would execute the assignment with utmost responsibility and dedication.

According to him: “The committee will engage in strategic engagements and consultations to develop an all-encompassing, productive and result-oriented strategy that will stand the test of time. We shall implement a system that gives everyone, especially aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with a renewed hope.

“Similarly, the committee will consider proactive measures, solutions, and the potential threats in our conflict resolution approach”.

He urged members “not to allow personal interest and sentiments to override the general interest and purpose for which this committee is constituted.”

President Tinubu had on Friday, December 19, at the 15th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress, held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, harped on the need for cohesion within the ruling party.

He reminded party leaders that the APC was built on the ideals of progressive politics, broad-based participation, and respect for diversity of opinion.

The President had said at the meeting: “We must continue to be resolute that this democracy that we take in our hands must not fail. We say we are bigger. We are larger and taller. But it should now be in our hearts to be accommodating. That’s the only way we can be resilient, we must be tolerant.”