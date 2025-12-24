African Art Icon, Prof Demas Nwoko at 90, Immortalises Late Mom

•Obi Achebe, Bishop Obuh charge on purposeful living

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





African and global art and architecture icon, Prof. (Prince) Demas Nwanna Nwoko, has celebrated his 90th birth anniversary with a series of activities, including a thanksgiving and the inauguration of church Belfry in honour of his late mother.

The thanksgiving and memorial service at the Saint Mathew Anglican Church, Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, climaxed with the inauguration of the church belfry dedicated to the memory of his late mother, Mrs. Chibututu Victoria Nwoko.

Speaking with newsmen after the service, Prince Demas Nwoko expressed happiness and thanked God, his wife, Mrs. Ezinne Eunice Nwoko and his immediate and extended family for their presence, prayers and support over the years.

He said he was particularly delighted by the fact that many young professionals, including architects and artists who he tutored or mentored, have taken after him and were making the right impact nationally and internationally.

The Anglican Bishop, Diocese of Asaba, The Rt. Rev. Kingsley C. Obuh, urged rich Nigerians and those in privileged positions to place less emphasis on material possessions without sparing a thought for less financially endowed relations and neighbours.

He warned that a situation where some persons continue to acquire landed property without using the life and affluence to impact humanity positively and to serve God is unhealthy and spiritually unprofitable.

He noted that evidence abounds of the works and legacy of the purposeful and impactful life of Pa Demas Nwoko even at 90.

“The memories that string your life-path is either is either that of a righteousness man or a wicked man. So, we call on you, use your life for humanity; use it for God. We equally call on the children of Papa to pick up this challenge of becoming another Demas,” he told the congregation.

On the memorial for Pa Demas Nwoko’s mother, Bishop Obuh said, “It is obvious that the history of the Church at Idumuje-Ugboko cannot be complete without the mention of the influence and contributions of the Nwoko family, especially on the side of your late mother, Mrs. Victoria Nwoko, in memory of whom we are dedicating and Belfry.

“We are also grateful to God for the immense sacrifices and contributions you have made, and are making through your God-given talent and profession to seeing that the Church of God is built and given a befitting look.”

The royal fathers at the Memorial and Thanksgiving service included HRM Johnson Chukwunonso Nwoko, Obi o Idumuje-Ugboko, Obi Nduka of Issele-Uku, Obi Anyasi of Idumuje-Unor as well as Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe who described Pa Demas Nwoko as a great inspiration to all, especially the younger ones being impacted by his legacy of humility and creativity.

Similarly, Chief (Dr) Newton Jibunoh, alias Desert Warrior, said, “Prince Demas Nwoko is a wonderful icon, not only in academics but also in arts. He’s somebody I have been following for more than 60 years.

“He’s leaving a legacy for those of us that are coming behind him, something to follow and something to emulate. I can see many young architects and artists here today – young people in their 50s, 40s and 30s – and that’s a good sign.”

The children and grandchildren also painted a vivid portrait of Pa Demas Nwoko, with Mrs. Adaoha Diai thanking God for keeping him alive to touch so many lives.

“We are very grateful to God for his impactful life. He has lived a life of grace not just for us, the family, but the nation and the whole world; and, we’re so proud of him. He has taught us to be resilient.

He has taught us to have integrity and to abide by cultural values. You have also seen a commanding performance of the Children of Paradise led by one of the then young girls at FESTAC1977, where our father played an eminent role,” she said.

In her remarks, Mrs. Anyibuofu Ugbodaga said, “We are grateful to God for the fact that our father is alive to receive the strings of awards. You know, he was there in Venice; he was there in the UK. His art is being exhibited, as we speak, at the Tate Gallery in London. Indeed, there’s a whole line – 2026, 2027 – they all want a piece of him.”

Another of his children, Prince Oluchi Nwoko said, “He has been a wonderful dad. He taught me practically all I know. Growing up, I never really had any holiday. All my holidays were in his workshop, in his construction sites, in his business. So, we are really embodied in his culture and his tradition and his talents.”

The children and grandchildren also extolled the virtues and outstanding legacy of Pa Demas Nwoko, describing his love for the African culture and the family as legendary.

Oshiomate Ugbodaga, one of the grandchildren, said, “My grandfather is steadfast in his ideals, his connection to the African culture, and how he has to show it in all of his works. That’s one big thing. Then, his strong family values. You can see how close and big his family is and how important it is to impact this wisdom in the rest of us.”

“My grandfather is an immediate pillar, a real icon. His determination is something he has impacted on us. And, I pray that he will continue to live long as he still has a vision for his life even at 90”, Nnebunma Nwoko a granddaughter, also observed.

The event featured several cultural performances, including the reenactment of ‘The Children of Paradise’, which was performed nearly 50 years ago at FESTAC 1977, and the Egwu-Agbala dance performed by Otu Ifunnaya women troupe, as well as the cutting of the birthday cake by Pa Demas Nwoko, at his residence.