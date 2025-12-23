Yuletide: Citing Mbah’s Example, Nsukka LG Chairman Distributes 20,000 Bags of Rice to Residents

.Hails Mbah for LG financial autonomy

Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chief Jude Asogwa, has distributed 20,000 bags of rice to residents of the area for the Christmas celebration.

This was even as he hailed Mbah for the full financial autonomy enjoyed by the 17 Local Government Council of the state, saying it had enabled them to execute projects and take initiatives that impact the lives of the people.

Asogwa, who flagged off the rice distribution at the Nsukka Township Stadium, Monday, said the gesture was in keeping with Governor Peter Mbah’s inclusive governance model that ensures that no one is left behind.

He assured the mammoth crowd that adequate arrangements were already in place to ensure a smooth distribution of the yuletide support.

“We are flagging off the distribution of 20,000 bags of 10kg rice packages for Christmas. We adopted a batch-by-batch approach to ensure that it gets to everybody.

“Today, we are starting the distribution with teachers, traders, Nsukka Local Government workers, among others.

“This is a way of showing appreciation for your support to our governor and my administration. We want to assist our people, particularly the most vulnerable among us, to celebrate Christmas.

“To the glory of God, we are queuing into the mission and vision of our performing governor, who is taking Enugu State to the next level with his people-oriented governance,” he said

The Chairman, who seized the opportunity to highlight some of his administrative achievements assured the people that he was focused and determined to deliver more democracy dividends to every nook and cranny of the council area.

“First , I want to use this opportunity to thank our governor for the full financial autonomy the LG Councils enjoy in Enugu State. Not only that we enjoy full financial autonomy, the governor equally supports the Councils financially apart from the multi billion naiara projects being executed in the 260 wards of Enugu State.

“So, let me reassure you, my people, of my administration’s effort and determination to serve you better in line with the state government’s development agenda.

“My administration has a plan to undertake at least one project in each community in our council area. We have started and completed projects in some communities and I want to assure you that every community will be covered.

“We have given transformers to several markets, communities and streets. We have started and completed many kilometres of asphalt roads within the council headquarters and many communities, some of which were recently commissioned by our Governor.

“With your continuous support and prayers, we are going to do more things. Our Governor is providing us with all the much-needed support, so we have no reason not to deliver and give our people the best governance they deserve,” he said.

In separate interviews, the beneficiaries commended the Council Chairman for the gesture and promised their continuous support to his administration and Governor Peter Mbah.

Mrs Ngoyi Ugwu said that the gesture was commendable.

“I appreciate the fact that the council boss thought it right to reach out to many poor people, groups and religious organization. It has never been like this before.

“It will go a long way for my family, my prayer is that God should continue to bless Governor Mbah and Asogwa for always having the interest of the people especially the poor at heart,” she said.

On her part, an elderly woman, Mrs. Theresa Ogbonna, said that 2025 would go down as one as her most enjoyed in recent times because of this and other welfare interventions by the Council Chairman.