Wike Not National Leader of Our Party, Bauchi  PDP Declares

Chuks Okocha in Abuja Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reaffirmed that it would not succumb to propaganda or intimidation by unauthorised body, saying no amount of distortion could replace constitutional authority.

They also described as misleading, inflammatory and illegal, the insinuation by a group purportedly parading themselves as Caretaker Committee Members of the party in the state. Bauchi State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dayyabu Chiroma, stated at a press briefing.

He said that the attention of the PDP in Bauchi State has been drawn to a misleading, inflammatory, and legally defective press statement purportedly issued on 17th December, 2025, by a group of individuals parading themselves as a “Caretaker Committee” of the PDP in Bauchi State.”

According to the party, the attempt by certain individuals to portray Mr. Nyesom Wike as the “National Leader” of the PDP is reckless, misleading, and completely unknown to the Constitution of party, challenging the purveyors of this falsehood to point to any provision of the PDP Constitution that creates or recognizes the office or position of national leader.

“We wish to set the records straight and to properly guide party members and the general public. On Legitimacy and Authority, the said group lacks any legal, constitutional, or administrative authority to speak for, act on behalf of, or issue directives in the name of the PDP in Bauchi State”.

‘Former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is not the national leader of the PDP. It is important to state, without equivocation, that Mr. Nyesom Wike and those acting in concert with him are no longer members of the PDP, because they have been expelled by the National Convention of the party and therefore, lack the moral, political, or legal standing to determine the direction or internal affairs of the party”.

“The substantive and duly recognised PDP Executive Committee in Bauchi State led by Samaila Adamu Burga, remains intact, lawful, and valid, having been elected in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP as well as the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended)”

“The PDP is a constitutionally governed political organisation, with clearly defined organs and offices. Leadership within the party flows strictly from the provisions of the party’s constitution, not from self-ascribed titles or political propaganda,” he said.

On alleged appointment by the NWC, the party stated that, “While we do not intend to join issues with the so-called Caretaker Committee, it has become necessary to raise fundamental questions that go to the root of its purported authority and legitimacy.”

“We challenge the group to explain to Nigerians how it derives legitimacy from the actions of only four out of Eighteen members of the National Working Committee. By any known standard of corporate governance, party constitution, or democratic practice, can four members out of eighteen constitute a quorum capable of convening a valid meeting or taking binding decisions on behalf of the PDP?

“The critical question remains unanswered: can four out of Eighteen NWC members lawfully form a quorum and exercise the powers of the entire committee in the absence of the remaining fourteen members?”

“More importantly, can such a minority function without the participation or convening authority of the National Chairman, who by the party’s constitution is the convener of all activities of the party, including meetings such as National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, Caucus, National Executive Committee, and National Convention?”

According to him, “Until these constitutional questions are answered, their claim to legitimacy remains untenable and unsustainable. Authority does not arise from self-help or numerical insignificance; it flows strictly from due process and compliance with constitutional provisions. Any action taken without the requisite quorum is null, void, and of no legal effect.”

“Consequently, a body that lacks quorum equally lacks legitimacy, and no amount of posturing can cure that fundamental defect.”

On attempts to drag respected party members into their illegality, the PDP stressed that, “The reckless attempt by certain individuals to invoke the names of individual members and elders of the party, including His Excellency, Alhaji Sule Lamido, is both misplaced and deeply disrespectful. No individual or group possesses the authority to speak on behalf of the PDP in Bauchi State outside its constitutionally recognized organs.”

Accordingly, the PDP Bauchi State chapter dissociated itself from any apology or statement purportedly issued in the name of the people of Bauchi State by unauthorized persons.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Alhaji Sule Lamido, while a highly respected elder statesman and founding member of the party, was not denied the opportunity to participate in the party’s last national convention.”

“At the time he indicated interest, the sale of nomination forms had already closed, and the party cannot be held responsible for developments arising from late expression of interest and as a former secretary of a political party he is in a position to know the rules better.”

“Or are they saying perhaps PDP should not be guided by its constitution, established procedure and timeline? And can PDP be faulted for adhering strictly to due process?,” It asked.

“Their myopic and self-serving insistence as their condition for peaceful reconciliation that the PDP should refrain from fielding a presidential candidate in the forthcoming general election-despite the office being duly zoned to the Southern part of the country-further exposes their ulterior motive and hidden agenda against the survival and growth of our party.”

“The core objective of the PDP, as a truly national party, is to sponsor candidates for all contestable elective offices across the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in line with its constitution, democratic values, and the aspirations of Nigerians.Any proposition contrary to this fundamental objective is not only anti-party but also a direct assault on the integrity, unity, and future of the PDP”.

On threats, intimidation, and incitement, the party stated that, “The thinly veiled threats, reckless accusations, and pre-emptive attempts to assign blame for hypothetical acts of violence betray a troubling desperation and are wholly irresponsible. We ask: what legitimate authority resorts to intimidation rather than law, and what lawful leadership governs by fear instead of constitutional process?”

The PDP stressed that it remains a law-abiding political organisation firmly committed to peace, democratic engagement, and strict adherence to the rule of law, stressing: “We will not be cowed by alarmist rhetoric calculated to manufacture tension or create a false atmosphere of crisis where none exists.”

On the so-called constitution of parallel structures, it stated that, “We challenge these pretenders to show which provision of the PDP Constitution permits the creation of parallel organs, unauthorized conventions, or self-appointed committees.”

It asked, “Does the Constitution of our great party not vest such powers exclusively in the National Executive Committee or the National Convention of the party, acting strictly in accordance with due process?”

It further asked, “Can any gathering, meeting, or assembly convened in clear violation of the PDP Constitution and established party procedures produce any outcome that is valid, enforceable, or recognizable under the law?”

“Does political legitimacy flows from law, constitutionality, and due process, or from photo opportunities, association with political figures, or media dramatization?,” It asked.

On PDP Secretariat and threatened evictions, it stressed that, “The purported directive ordering party members to vacate PDP secretariats across Bauchi State is null, void, illegal, and of absolutely no effect. We ask again: by what authority do impostors issue eviction notices over party property they neither control nor lawfully administer?”

On call to party members and the public, it stated that,”We urge all PDP members, supporters, and the general public to disregard the said press statement in its entirety. Members are advised not to be deceived by impostors who seek relevance through misinformation, intimidation, and unconstitutional conduct.”

It assured that “The authentic PDP Bauchi State Chapter remains committed to Party unity, Internal democracy, Adherence to the PDP Constitution, and Peaceful political engagement. We call on all genuine party members to remain calm, vigilant, and steadfast in defending the integrity of our great party. The PDP belongs to its members, governed by law and not impostors. “

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has approved a Caretaker Committee for Zamfara State PDP, led by Hassan Muhammad Daudawa as Chairman.

This was contained in a public notice issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, and posted on the PDP’s official X handle yesterday.

The committee, which includes six other members, is tasked with running the party’s affairs in the state for 90 days or until a new executive is elected.

“Other members are: Shehu S. Fulani, Rabiu Illele Bakura; Musa Mallaha; Sani Lasisi Kaura; Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Makkah; Muhammad Danbuba( Secretary),” the statement said.

The statement explained that ”the caretaker committee is charged with managing the party’s activities in Zamfara State in accordance with the provisions of Section 21(2)(a–b) of the party’s Constitution.”

The NWC urged party members in the state to give the caretaker committee their full cooperation to ensure stability and effective administration during the transition period.

The PDP’s caretaker committee for Zamfara State was formed amidst a backdrop of internal party conflicts and leadership disputes.

The previous committee was dissolved by the National Working Caretaker Committee, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, as part of efforts to revamp the party’s structure in 13 states, including Zamfara.

This move follows the expulsion of several high-ranking party members, including Governors Seyi Makinde, Bala Mohammed, and Dauda Lawal, who were accused of anti-party activities and disobedience to court orders.

The Abdulrahman-led faction also ratified the dissolution of state executive councils in Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, Edo, and Ekiti.