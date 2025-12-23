TCN Clears Illegal Structures on Ugwuaji–Makurdi Transmission Line 

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has removed illegal structures encroaching on its transmission line Right of Way (RoW) in some areas of Enugu State, as part of ongoing efforts to protect critical power infrastructure and ensure public safety.

The demolition affected fences and other structures erected dangerously close to Tower 31 of the Ugwuaji–Makurdi 330kV Double Circuit Line at Akpuoga Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area, and others along the corridor of a 132kV transmission line, posing serious safety risks and obstructing maintenance access.

Prior to the commencement of the demolition exercise, TCN said it had consistently carried out sensitisation campaigns warning residents and traders against building or conducting activities within transmission corridors.

“The action was unavoidable, necessitated by the need to prevent accidents, safeguard lives and property, and ensure unhindered access for linesmen during routine inspections and emergency repairs,” a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said.

For prospective land developers, the clearance for transmission lines right of way, according to the TCN, is 50 metres for 330kV lines, that is 25 metres on each side, and 30 metres for 132kV transmission lines (15 metres on each side),” it stated.