SGF Commends Amupitan Over Varsity Award

The federal government has congratulated the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, following his conferment with the prestigious “Great Ambassador of the University of Jos” award.

In a congratulatory letter personally signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, the federal government described the honour as a testament to Amupitan’s lifelong dedication to academic excellence, legal scholarship, and selfless national service.

The award, according to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, was conferred on the INEC boss during the University of Jos’s landmark 50th Alumni Anniversary and the combined 35th and 36th Convocation Ceremony, held at the university’s main campus in Jos, recently.

In the letter, referenced SGF.5/S.4/T/867 and dated 15th December 2025, Akume noted that the recognition by the University of Jos was not merely an alumni gesture but a validation of the chairman’s impact on the nation.

“This prestigious honour is a fitting tribute to your exemplary leadership, sterling public service, and enduring commitment to democratic governance, national development, and institutional integrity,” the SGF stated.

The SGF further highlighted that Amupitan’s leadership at the helm of the nation’s electoral umpire had been characterised by a drive for systemic strengthening.

“Your contributions to the strengthening of Nigeria’s electoral process, coupled with your personal values of professionalism, accountability, and patriotism, have continued to inspire confidence and earn respect both nationally and internationally,” the letter added.

The “Great Ambassador” award marks a full-circle moment for Amupitan, whose academic journey is inextricably linked with the University of Jos. A homegrown scholar of the institution, he obtained his LL.B. (Hons) in 1987 before being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988.

He earned an LL.M. at his alma mater in 1993 and a Ph.D. in Law in 2007. His brilliance and dedication to the ivory tower culminated in his promotion to the rank of Professor of Law in 2008 by the same university.

Akume remarked on this deep-rooted connection, saying, “The University of Jos, by this award, has not only celebrated an illustrious alumnus but has also affirmed the positive impact of its graduates on the nation and beyond. You have remained a worthy ambassador of the University, reflecting its ideals of excellence, service, and responsible citizenship.”

Beyond his roles at INEC, Amupitan is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s brilliant legal minds. His elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2014 was a recognition of his significant contributions to legal practice and scholarship.

With over 50 publications to his credit, his expertise spans critical areas such as Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance and Company Law, Privatisation Law and Reforms in Nigeria’s Electoral Jurisprudence.

His administrative pedigree is equally formidable. Before he was appointed INEC chairman, he served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos. He also held roles as the Dean of the Faculty of Law (2008–2014), a member of the University’s Governing Council, and the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council at Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU).

“As the nation moves forward in its democratic journey, the federal government expressed its optimism that this recognition would further fuel the INEC Chairman’s resolve to deliver transparent and credible processes.

“As you continue to serve the nation with distinction, please accept my best wishes for continued good health, wisdom, and success in your noble responsibilities. May this recognition further inspire you to greater heights of service to Nigeria and humanity at large,” the SGF prayed.

The “Great Ambassador” award remains one of the highest honours the University of Jos bestows upon its alumni, reserved for individuals who have reached the pinnacle of their careers while maintaining the highest ethical standards.