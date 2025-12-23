Senator Plang Backs Mutfwang’s Defection to APC, Predicts Tinubu’s Return in 2027

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Plang, has described the defection of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “an excellent move” that would strengthen political alignment and accelerate development for the state.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists, Plang said having the governor, the national chairman, the president, and key federal lawmakers in the same party would make lobbying for federal projects easier and more productive.

According to him, “When you have a governor and you are in the ruling party, and you also have a president, lobbying becomes easier and cheaper for members of the legislative arm. If the coming of the governor will be an added advantage for us to pursue more for Plateau, then it is an excellent move.”

Responding to concerns from APC factions rejecting the governor’s entry into the party, Plang said political disagreements were normal but must give way to unity once decisions were made and agreed at the national level.

“Some people said no because of interest, some said yes because of interest, but at the end of the day, the final outcome is Plateau interest. We must accept ourselves, shake hands and work together,” he said, calling for forgiveness and maturity among party stakeholders.

Addressing questions on hardship and public dissatisfaction on some of government policies, the senator insisted that President Bola Tinubu’s inclusive leadership style and economic reforms would earn him a second term.

He argued that the president’s appointments were reflection of ethnic and religious balance, describing him as “a holistic and inclusive leader.”

“By all indications, God Almighty will return Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president in 2027, not by rigging, but consciously by Nigerians,” he said, adding that the opposition remained fragmented and weak.