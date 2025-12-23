Ogunsan Deploys LSSTF Monitoring Team, Orders Strict Oversight of Security Assets

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has deployed a Monitoring Team to strengthen accountability and transparency in the management of security assets across Lagos State.

The deployment, which took place on Monday, December 22, 2025, at the LSSTF Headquarters, is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that resources provided to security agencies are properly utilised and deliver value to residents of the state.

Security expert, Mr. Adeniran Israel Samson was named Head, Field Operation Office of the Monitoring Team at the event, alongside the presentation of a new operational vehicle to support field activities and improve response efficiency.

Addressing the team, Dr. Ogunsan stressed that the assignment was a core responsibility of the Fund and not a symbolic exercise, urging members to uphold the confidence placed in the LSSTF by donors and the Lagos State Government.

He said: “This Monitoring Team is not ceremonial. You are being deployed to ensure strict compliance, value for money, and responsible use of all assets provided to our security agencies.

“The credibility of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund rests on how well we safeguard and account for the resources entrusted to us. Discharge your work effectively.”

The Monitoring Team’s deployment fulfils a commitment earlier made by Dr. Ogunsan during a Strategic Media Parley with senior editors and media executives on December 5, 2025, where he pledged that all donations to the Fund would translate directly into improved security outcomes for Lagos residents.