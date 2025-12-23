Oboh Earns LET Tour Card 2026 in Morocco

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigerian golf star, Georgia Oboh, over the weekend earned the Ladies European Tour 2026 Card at Lalla Aicha Q-School held at Al Maaden Golf Marrakesh and Royal Golf Marrakesh, Morocco with a strong finish on the leaderboard.

Oboh shot 70 on the final day of the qualifier, which improved her overall score to 13 under par 277 over four days.

The Manchester-born professional golfer, shot rounds of 68 69 70 70 tofinish in a Tied for fifth spot, which proved enough to place her among the top 20 players that earned the Category 12 status on the 2026 LET.

She and South African, Caitlyn MacNab, who finished at -10 under par, and in 12th position, were the only Africans who made the professional cut and earned full LET cards for the 2026 season.

Oboh was in a four-way tie with Hanna Darling of Scotland, Aine Donegan of Ireland and Emma Grechi of France.

The star of the show in Marrakesh was Dorota Zalewskaof Poland, who topped the standings, firing a final round 67 (-6) to win by three shots on 19-under par.

“I’m feeling incredible. Dreams coming true, basically. To be honest it’s hard to even speak right now. My ability to score again this week was really good. It’s something I have been struggling with the past two years on tour. Especially this year, I was hitting it well but couldn’t score. This week, it all clicked. Patience paid off and I didn’t give up.

“Little Dory would be proud. I’m a fighter. I never quit and I didn’t quit this time. It gives me a good perspective on the future. I trust myself and trust my gut. I would love to play the PIF Series events next year. I’m excited to see how those tournaments look,” the 26-year-old Zalewska said.

United States’ Anna Morgan finished in a stand alone second position, three strokes off the lead to become her nation’s newest LET member following rounds of 70-68-67-69 across Al Maaden Golf and Royal Golf Marrakech.

Her compatriot-Alexandra Swayne- grabbed third position at 15 under par, surging past Anna Belac of Slovenia, who finished fourth at 14 under.