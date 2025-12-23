Northern C’ River Elders Flay Ex-APC Chair’s Outburst, Reaffirm Support for Gov Otu

Leaders and members of the Cross River State Elders Advisory Council from the Northern Senatorial District have publicly rebuked former All Progressives Congress (APC) state Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, for what they termed an “irresponsible media outburst” regarding internal party matters.

The elders, operating under the Cross River State Consultative Forum (CRSECF), also reaffirmed their unwavering support for Governor Bassey Edet Otu.

In a statement released Tuesday, signed by seven prominent elders of the district, the CRSECF addressed Eba’s recent public comments, stating they were made without consultation and have “embarrassed and ridiculed” the leadership of the senatorial district, the APC, the state and well-meaning Nigerians.

“The council dissociates itself from his irresponsible comments regarding an internal APC matter that could have been resolved privately,” the statement read. “Eba did not consult with the council, acting solely on his own, and his behaviour should not be interpreted as representative of the political leadership of the Northern Senatorial District.”

The elders emphasized that public office holders should act as stewards of public trust, consulting with constituents and engaging democratically in all decisions.

They stressed that Eba’s actions do not reflect the character of the Northern Senatorial District, which they described as “unique, hardworking, trustworthy, respectful and peace-loving”.

The CRSECF also appealed to Governor Otu and other party leaders at the state and national levels not to judge the district’s leadership capabilities based on Eba’s conduct.

They passionately requested that the position of the state chairman of the APC be retained within the Northern Senatorial District, asserting that there are “credible, sincere and respectful individuals” capable of leading.

“We passionately request that the position of state chairman of the APC be retained in the Northern Senatorial District,” the statement added.

The council concluded by reiterating its “total commitment and loyalty” to Governor Otu’s administration and pledged to protect and uphold its progressive intentions.

The statement was endorsed by Prof. John Shiyam (Vice-Chairman, North, CRSECF), Dr. Julius Okputu (Secretary, CRSECF), Chief Tony Undiandeye (member, Elders Advisory Council of CRSECF), Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo (member, Elders Advisory Council of CRSECF), Chief Signor Omang Idiege (member, Elders Advisory Council of CRSECF), Chief Peter Ojie (member, Elders Advisory Council of CRSECF), and Hon. Boniface Okache (Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor).