Isoko Youths Laud Otuaro Over Historic Inclusion in Amnesty Programme

Youths of Isoko Nation have commended the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Chief Dennis Otuaro, for what they described as a historic and unprecedented inclusion of Isoko youths in the programme’s non-violent phase.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued on behalf of Isoko youths by the President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly (Worldwide), Comrade Eniwake Orogun, in which the youths expressed profound gratitude to the PAP helmsman for his commitment to equity and fairness among ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta.

According to the statement, Isoko youths have, for the first time since the inception of the Amnesty Programme, been fully integrated into its non-violent component, with over 200 Isoko indigenes securing in-country scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate studies for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Orogun, a former President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the University of Benin, described the development as a major breakthrough, noting that similar opportunities had eluded Isoko youths despite years of sustained advocacy.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Dennis Otuaro, long-standing imbalances have been corrected and educational pathways that were previously inaccessible to our youths have now been opened,” the statement said.

The Isoko youths also lauded Mr Ashakah Orobosa, whom they described as a proud son of Isoko, for his relentless advocacy and strategic engagement with the PAP leadership, which they said played a critical role in securing the scholarship opportunities.

They maintained the that combined efforts of Otuaro and Orobosa have restored confidence in the PAP as a veritable instrument for sustainable peace, human capital development and inclusive growth in the Niger Delta.

The youths further pledged their unwavering support for the PAP leadership and offered prayers for divine wisdom, strength and good health for Otuaro as he continues to steer the affairs of the programme.

“The Isoko youths remain solidly behind you. Thank you, Sir, for your transformative leadership,” the statement concluded.