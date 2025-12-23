Guards Polo Club Abuja Rounds-off  Two-week National Polo Carnival in Grand Style

Mary Nnah

The Guards Polo Club Abuja has drawn its curtains on this year’s edition of the National Carnival Polo Tournament, after two weeks of high-stakes competition, elite horsemanship, and powerful moments of unity between sport, culture, and strategic partnerships.

Bringing together over 45 teams from across Nigeria to play over 60 games at the National polo tournament. The tournament showcased the finest polo talent and reaffirmed Abuja’s growing status as the home of elite equestrian sport in West Africa. From comeback wins to cultural celebrations, the tournament not only delivered top-tier action on the field but also fostered meaningful connections.

In a bid to applaud the impact of the tournament, Guards Polo Club Abuja hosted sponsors, diplomatic guests, and participants to an exclusive night of elegance and engagement at the President’s Dinner.

The event, held at the Polo Resort Clubhouse in Abuja, created an atmosphere of community rather than competition, bringing together stakeholders united by a shared vision for the sport.

The evening also witnessed the induction of new members into the Guards Polo Club, reinforcing the club’s legacy. The final weekend brought thrilling showdowns and emotional victories, concluding the two-week polo carnival in grand style. Trophies were lifted, champions crowned, and memories created as spectators and players celebrated not just wins, but the spirit of polo sportsmanship itself.

After six rounds of high-octane chuckers, tactical brilliance, and skillful horsemanship, Mangal Cement fought hard to claim the President Cup from Rubicon with a 9 – 8 scoreline, delivering a close-up combat for points, leaving spectators on their feet and thrilling fans with a worthy competition.

In a similar stride, the COAS Cup was played by Team Oluyede, led by Seyi Tinubu, versus Team Shuaibu, led by Senator Halliru Jika, and Team Oluyede won 6 – 1. Competing for the El-amin Cup, Team A lost without securing a point, while Team B had 3. It was a close call between Team C and Team D, winning 2 – 1 at the final whistle.

Speaking at the grand finale of the tournament, President of the Guards Polo Club Abuja, Senator Halliru Jika, expressed gratitude for the tournament’s success and insisted that management will continue to raise the standard and put Polo on the map.

“We overstretched to the maximum capacity at this tournament. We had over 60 games played on this field for this tournament. Next year we will work towards securing another pitch to enable us to manage the tournament, the large turnout, and deliver a great game”, he added.

Popcola Team, after securing its commanding position by winning the Legislative Shield at the opening week, doubled down to win the Minister’s Cup, defeating Musaco by a 6½ – 3 victory.

Executive Director, Jaiz Bank, Alhassan Abdulkarim, while promising the continued support to the Polo community, stated that the strategic brand alliance with Polo Sport is a nudge in the right direction, confirming the bank’s CSR initiative of supporting youths and sports development across the country.

“We came into this space last year, this year, when they approached us for a sponsor, we agreed to be part of the major sponsor, and we will definitely continue to participate as a sponsor. Just watch out for next year, we are going to be here also in a bigger style”, he added.

With support from prominent sponsors like Jaiz Bank, STL, Pop Cola, FSDH Merchant Bank, Max Air, Niger Foods, Vento Furniture, Mangal Nig Ltd, Kabba Doors, Pennington Promise, Ellington, and others. The National Carnival Polo Tournament 2025 has set a new benchmark for sporting events in Nigeria.

The Abuja Guards National Polo Tournament stands as one of Nigeria’s most reputable polo gatherings, featuring elite players, distinguished patrons, and some of the finest ponies in West Africa. Celebrated for its heritage, sportsmanship, and top-tier competition, the tournament remains a cornerstone event in the nation’s sporting calendar.