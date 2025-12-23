Frontline Accountant, Odu of Onitsha, Arthur Mbanefo Dies at 95

•Late nonagenarian was Nigeria’s UN representative

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





One of Nigeria’s foremost accountants and a towering figure in the country’s professional and corporate landscape, Arthur Christopher Mbanefo, yesterday died at the age of 95, THISDAY has learnt.

A distinguished Nigerian accountant, diplomat, educational administrator and elder statesman, his passing marks the end of a remarkable life of service to Nigeria and the international community.

Mbanefo was Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) and former Pro-Chancellor of the Universities of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo, and Ahmadu Bello. He was a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Born on June 11, 1930, in Onitsha, Anambra State, Mbanefo was educated at St. Patrick’s College, Calabar, and later trained in the United Kingdom, where he qualified as a chartered accountant in the mid-1950s before returning home to begin a career that would span more than half a century.

The Odu of Onitsha had his early professional years spent as a partner in the firm Akintola Williams & Company, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous accountancy practice, where he worked from 1961 until 1986, eventually becoming senior partner. Later, he founded his own management consultancy, providing financial and corporate advice to government, business, and international institutions.

He became the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in 1978, during which time the ICAN Secretariat was completed and declared open on April 21, 1979.

Mbanefo represented the institute on the governing boards of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and the International Accounting Standards Committee(IASC). He was such an exceptional talent that he applied himself to various walks of life and disciplines without loss of concentration, ability and achieved great results.

Mbanefo’s influence extended far beyond accountancy. Known for his probity and intellectual depth, he served on several boards of Nigeria’s leading corporations and financial institutions, helping to guide governance and strategic decision-making in an era of economic transformation.

His professional stature was matched by his civic engagements, including membership of key national commissions such as the Justice Ayo Irikefe Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s finances, where his analytical rigour helped bring clarity to complex financial issues.

Besides, the nonagenarian’s commitment to education and institutional development was legendary. Mbanefo held the office of Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council at three of Nigeria’s prestigious universities: the University of Lagos (1984–1986), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (1986–1990), and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1990–1993).

In these roles, he was credited with promoting academic excellence, administrative discipline and moral integrity at times when higher education in Nigeria faced significant challenges. His leadership helped steer these institutions through periods of growth and reform, leaving enduring legacies in governance and academic culture.

In 1999, Mbanefo entered the arena of international diplomacy when President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, engaging with global leaders and advocating for cooperation on issues ranging from peace and security to development and human rights. His tenure enhanced Nigeria’s diplomatic visibility and strengthened ties with other member states.

In remarks made on his 94th birthday, President Bola Tinubu described Mbanefo as a member of one of the finest stock and vintage class of Nigeria’s statesmen, set apart by integrity, hard work and patriotism.

“President Tinubu salutes the accomplished accountant and administrator, and describes him as being from one of the finest stock and vintage class of Nigeria’s statesmen set apart by integrity, hard work, and patriotism. The President prays for more years in excellent health for the elder statesman,” a statement by the then Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, noted.

Throughout his long life, Mbanefo was also recognised for his contributions to professional bodies. He was a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, affirmations of his technical mastery and his role in shaping the accountancy profession in Nigeria.

The Odu of Onitsha was a recipient of the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Commander of the Order of Merit, Republic of Italy and a Grand Officer, National Order of the Southern Cross of Brazil.

His philanthropic work further showcased his commitment to future generations. To mark his 90th birthday in 2020, Mbanefo donated the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre to the University of Lagos, a testament to his belief in education as a catalyst for social transformation and empowerment.

Although his final burial rites are yet to be announced by the family, Nigeria and the broader international community remember him as an accountant who saw his profession as a calling, a diplomat who elevated his country’s voice on the world stage, and a leader who placed education and ethical governance at the heart of national development.