FG: Normal Traffic Flow Restored to Abuja–Lokoja Road 

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has announced that normal traffic flow has been restored to the Abuja-Lokoja highway, following a disruption occasioned by a standoff between truck drivers and military personnel over the weekend.

The incident, which reportedly involved the smashing of a truck’s windscreen, led to a blockade of a portion of the road by truck drivers, resulting in severe traffic gridlock along the alignment.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Ahmed, said this caused significant delays and hardship to road users travelling towards Lokoja and other destinations during this festive season.

“In response, the minister directed the immediate opening of already completed sections of the expressway and approved the deployment of all necessary measures to restore free movement and ease the hardship being experienced by the road users,” the statement added.

The directive, which the ministry said was promptly implemented on Sunday, December 21, 2025, it stressed, has helped to decongest the affected corridor and improve traffic flow.

According to the release, the Federal Controller of Works, Kogi State, Patiko Isah, disclosed that: “The Field Headquarters, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies, restored the free flow of traffic at about 2:00 a.m., today.”

While addressing the development, Umahi appealed to motorists to remain patient, orderly, and cautious, particularly, during this peak holiday travel period. He reassured Nigerians of the federal government’s commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable road transportation nationwide.