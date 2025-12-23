FG: Nigeria to Deploy EITI as Reform Tool, Surpass Compliance Checklist

The federal government has said that Nigeria will move beyond box-ticking compliance with global transparency rules and begin to use the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) as a practical reform tool capable of plugging revenue leakages, strengthening institutions and delivering measurable benefits to citizens.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG), George Akume, said this at a two-day ‘Advocacy Dialogue for Stakeholders on Nigeria’s 2026 EITI Validation’, organised by the Initiative in Abuja.

Akume, who was represented by the President, Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dele Ayanleke, a member of the board, described the dialogue as coming at a ‘critical moment’ for Nigeria, which is currently grappling with economic reforms, fiscal pressures and rising public demand for accountability in the management of natural resources.

The meeting brought together government officials, civil society organisations, development partners, the media and sub-national actors to review Nigeria’s readiness for the next round of global EITI validation under the 2023 Standard.

Akume noted that while the extractive sector remains central to Nigeria’s revenue mobilisation and long-term development aspirations, persistent governance gaps, inefficiencies and transparency deficits have continued to limit its full potential.

“This dialogue comes at a critical moment for Nigeria. As a nation, we are navigating complex economic reforms, fiscal pressures, and heightened public expectations for accountability in the management of Nigeria’s natural resources.

“The extractive sector remains central to Nigeria’s economic stability, revenue mobilisation, and long-term development aspirations. Yet, it is also a sector where governance gaps, inefficiencies, and lack of transparency have historically constrained its full potential,“ Akume stated.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Musa Adar, represented by Dieter Bassi, said Nigeria was determined to improve its performance in the next EITI validation, having scored 72 out of 100 points in the 2023 assessment.

He explained that the global initiative had evolved from a narrow checklist into an outcome-oriented credibility test that demands demonstrable reforms, meaningful stakeholder engagement and visible impact on national governance.