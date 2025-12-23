FG Declares Dec. 25, 26, 2025 and Jan. 1, 2026 Public Holidays

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared December 25 and 26, 2025, and January 1, 2026, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the federal government in a statement issued on Monday.

Tunji-Ojo, in the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, extended warm Christmas and New Year greetings to Christians in Nigeria and across the world, as well as to all Nigerians, urging citizens to embrace the spirit of the season.

He called on Christians to reflect on the virtues of love, peace, humility and sacrifice as exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ, noting that these values are essential to promoting unity, tolerance and harmony in the country.

The minister also urged Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic affiliation, to use the festive period to pray for peace, security and the continued progress of the nation, while supporting government efforts aimed at national development and cohesion.

According to him, the Christmas and New Year celebrations offer an opportunity for citizens to strengthen unity, show compassion and renew their commitment to nation-building.

Tunji-Ojo further advised Nigerians to remain law-abiding, security-conscious and moderate in their celebrations, while cooperating with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and safe festive season.

Stop Politicising Security, Lawmaker Begs Nigerians

Segun James

A member of the National Assembly, Prince Bayo Balogun, has urged Nigerians to stop politicising the issue of security, pleading for their support all government’s efforts aimed at restoring peace in parts of the country facing security challenges.

He is also of the view that since security is local everyone must play a role in their respective community in ensuring that peace reigns supreme.

Hon Balogun, who represents Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives made this appeal while featuring on Gbagede Oro on Rainbow 94.1 F.M Lagos anchored by Opeyemi Makinde.

He said that it is imperative for the country to adopt state police as a panacea to security challenges.

According to him, state like Lagos and some others have already established Security Trust Fund, noting, however, that equipment provided with such funds are sometimes deployed outside the respective states.

Balogun, who is also the Chairman, Committee on Electoral Matters, noted that President Tinubu is fully committed to winning the battle on insecurity nationwide.

He explained that security funds are accorded priority in the budget and released on time, adding that the 2026 Budget presented by the President to the joint session of the National Assembly had N5.4 trillion which is the highest in nation’s history.

The federal lawmaker explained that the president is also committed to state police, disclosing that the bill had passed through the committee level and waiting for the approval of the National Assembly, two third of the state Houses of Assembly before the assent by the president.

Balogun pointed out that that National Assembly carries out oversight functions on the military and police to see how security funds allocated are expended.

On the clamour for more seats for women in the National Assembly, Balogun explained that it was deliberate for them to play more positive roles in nation building.

He, however, said that despite the huge population of women during voting, those contesting don’t receive enough support from fellow women during elections.

The federal lawmaker is optimistic that the 2026 Budget, if well implemented, will have great positive impacts on the lives of Nigerians, adding the deficit reflected should not be a problem to anyone since it will be covered by loans to finance it.