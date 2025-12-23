Eko DisCo Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance For Vandalism As Courts Jail Offenders In Ikoyi

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on vandalism of electricity infrastructure following the successful prosecution and sentencing of multiple individuals involved in the destruction and theft of critical power assets in Ikoyi, Lagos.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communication, Mr. Babatunde Lasaki, said that the sustained prosecution of vandals forms a critical part of its broader strategy to protect assets, and deliver more reliable power supply to customers.

In one of the cases, one Mr. Osakwa Omoreige was arrested on September 24, 2025 at No. 51 Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi, while vandalising a 200KVA pole-mounted transformer belonging to Eko DisCo.

After investigations, he was arraigned on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, before Justice Allegoa. Omoreige was charged on a one-count charge of unlawful tampering with and damage to a transformer. Upon the charge being read, he pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

In a separate case, Lawrence Simon was arrested on September 22, 2025 at Glover Road, Ikoyi, while vandalising electricity cables belonging to Eko DisCo. He was subsequently arraigned on September 26, 2025 at the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, sitting at Court 4, Ebute Meta, before Magistrate F.O. Hughes.

Following his plea of guilt, the court, on November 13, 2025, sentenced Simon to one year imprisonment.

Similarly, Prince Okorie (33 years) and Daniel Kalu (29 years) were arrested on September 5, 2025 while vandalizing an Eko DisCo transformer on Gerald Road, near the Deputy Governor’s Lodge, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

They were arraigned on September 10, 2025 at the Igbosere Magistrate Court, sitting at Court 2, Tinubu, Lagos, before Magistrate Amos.

The defendants were charged on three counts of stealing, conspiracy and malicious damage. They pleaded guilty to all counts, and on October 8, 2025, the court sentenced each defendant to one year imprisonment on each count, with the sentences ordered to run concurrently.

Lasaki reiterated that acts of vandalism not only disrupt electricity supply but also endanger lives, damage public assets, put other electricity users at risk and undermine ongoing efforts to improve power reliability across its franchise area.

The company remains resolute in working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, Lasaki added.

Lasaki appeals to members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around electricity installations, using the company’s whistle blower platform, as the company will continue to enforce its zero-tolerance policy against vandalism.