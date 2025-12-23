Eagles Get FG’s National Honours, Houses as Silver Medalists from Last AFCON

Unlike earlier generations of the Super Eagles who got houses promised them after almost 30 years, the Class of 2023 that finished as runners up at the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire have been handed deeds to the property and the National Honours.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, who is in Morocco for the ongoing AFCON 2025, physically handed out the documents to excited Super Eagles players at their base in Fes ahead of the team’s opening Group C clash with Tanzania today.

Dikko confirmed in a social media post last night that the honours were conferred in the categories of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) or Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), in line with existing national awards already held by individual players.

The NSC Boss stated that the classification ensured compliance with national honours regulations, which prevent the duplication of the same category of awards, while still recognising the players’ outstanding contribution to Nigerian football at the continental tournament.

“In addition to the honours, the Super Eagles players have also received their housing and land allocations, which were approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as part of the reward package for the team’s AFCON achievement.”

According to the National Sports Commission chairman, the property allocations have been fully processed, with Certificates of Occupancy issued, bringing closure to the long-awaited rewards and reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to recognising sporting excellence.