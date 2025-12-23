Creative Catalyst Targets Funding Gap in Africa’s Creative Economy

Africa’s creative economy continues to attract global attention for its output in film, music, fashion and digital media. Yet industry operators say access to structured finance and business support remains one of the sector’s most persistent challenges.

In response, investment firm Chapel Hill Denham introduced Creative Catalyst in 2024, an initiative aimed at connecting creative businesses with capital, advisory support and investor networks, as part of efforts to strengthen the sector’s contribution to economic growth.

The programme’s first call for applications drew 543 entries from across Nigeria, cutting across film, digital media, animation and sports, as well as emerging areas such as literature, crafts and hospitality. Data from the process indicates that a significant number of applicants were already operational businesses rather than early-stage startups. Of the total entries, 407 had prior industry experience, with some ventures in operation for more than 17 years and employing up to 50 people.

The application numbers also point to an existing creative economy with measurable economic activity, but one constrained by limited access to long-term financing and structured growth support.

Following the application stage, 23 candidates were selected to participate in an accelerator programme designed to improve business structure and investor readiness. From this group, 12 finalists pitched to investors, while six ventures were selected for further engagement.

Creative Catalyst has also extended support to creative productions, including ‘Gingerrr,’ a Nigerian film scheduled for release in 2025 and featuring Bisola Aiyeola, Kiekie, Wunmi Toriola and Bolaji Ogunmola. Additional productions are expected to receive support as the initiative expands.

Gender representation emerged as a notable point in the programme’s first cycle. Women accounted for 36 per cent of total applicants, highlighting ongoing disparities within the creative business space, despite growing participation by women across the sector.

The initiative aligns with broader conversations around the role of the creative economy in economic diversification, employment generation and value creation. Analysts have increasingly argued that with the right financial and institutional support, creative enterprises can move beyond cultural impact to become scalable businesses.

Chapel Hill Denham seems poised to fill this gap.

It has announced plans for a second edition of the programme, Creative Catalyst 2, as part of continued engagement with the creative sector. Observers say the extent to which the initiative translates creative output into sustainable economic returns will be a key measure of its long-term impact.