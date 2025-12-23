Court Strikes Out FHT Mega Express Suit Against Parallex Bank

The Lagos State High Court has struck out the suit filed by FHT Mega Express Limited against Parallex Bank and ordered the company to publish the court’s decision in three national newspapers, according to the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment obtained today.

Justice A.T. Muyideen of the Ikeja Judicial Division, in the ruling delivered on 18 November 2025, terminated Suit No. LD/ADR/6143/2025, in which FHT Mega Express Limited claimed that Parallex Bank was indebted to it. The company had initially sought ex-parte orders to attach funds belonging to the bank, but the court refused the application and directed that the bank be served.

The CTC of the judgment shows that Parallex Bank, upon being served, responded through its senior counsel, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro SAN, who filed multiple processes, including a preliminary objection dated 17 November 2025. In the objection, the bank contended that the suit was an abuse of court process.

The bank’s filings, as captured in the certified judgment record, revealed that Parallex had earlier instituted Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1774/2025 at the Federal High Court on 4 September 2025 against FHT Mega Express Limited, seeking to recover over N4.5 billion allegedly owed by the company. The Federal High Court had reportedly ordered parties to maintain the status quo, a development FHT Mega Express failed to disclose before initiating the Lagos High Court action.

According to the CTC, Parallex Bank argued that the company attempted to secretly obtain ex-parte orders to freeze the bank’s funds despite being aware of the subsisting Federal High Court proceedings.

Following its failed ex-parte bid and confronted with the bank’s strong objection, FHT Mega Express applied on 18 November 2025 to discontinue the matter.