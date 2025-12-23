BRIDGE: Review and Prospects of China-Nigeria Cooperation

Ms. Yan Yuqing，Chinese Consul General in Lagos

The year 2025, which is drawing to a close, has been a pivotal year in the development of China-Nigeria relations. Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Bola Tinubu, the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to deepen. Practical cooperation across various fields has been like building a solid BRIDGE, connecting the two sides and creating shared prosperity. Here, I’d like to use the acronym “B-R-I-D-G-E” to review the fruitful year of 2025 and look ahead to the opportunity-filled year of 2026.

— High-level Exchanges Deepen Bilateral Ties

Over the year, the high-level officials of China and Nigeria have actively implemented the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit and the meetings between the two heads of state, maintaining close communication and injecting strong momentum into bilateral relations.

The two foreign ministers met three times during the year, enhancing political mutual trust. On January 9, adhering to the 35-year tradition of Chinese foreign ministers choosing Africa for their first overseas visit of the new year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Nigeria. He met with President Tinubu and held talks with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar. Both sides agreed to implement the outcomes of FOCAC, organically integrate the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Ten Partnership Actions with the priority areas of Nigeria’s Renewed Hope agenda, and elevate China-Nigeria relations to a higher level. On April 29, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Minister Tuggar met in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Both sides emphasized jointly opposing unilateral protectionism and upholding multilateralism. On June 11, Foreign Minister Wang Yi met again with Foreign Minister Tuggar during the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha City of Hunan, China. Both sides agreed that, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Nigeria relations have “transcended the bilateral scope and taken on increasingly important global significance”.

During the year, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Hu Chunhua successfully visited Nigeria, and Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas visited China to attend the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. These high-level strategic communications have laid a solid political foundation for cooperation across various fields, ensuring that China-Nigeria relations steadily advance along the right track.

— Sub-national Exchanges Enhance Rapport

Over the year, the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos has actively promoted friendly exchanges between states in its consular district and China. In April, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo visited Hunan Province for exchanges and signed a Letter of Intent to establish friendly relations with Zhuzhou City. In July, Lagos State Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin attended the World Mayors Dialogue in Qingdao, Shandong Province, promoting sister-city cooperation. In September, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun visited Shandong Province to deepen sister-city ties. Furthermore, cooperation between Edo State and Fuzhou City, and Ondo State and Linyi City in areas such as economy, trade, and education has brought new momentum to their sister-city relationships.

Over the year, I had the honor of visiting states including Kogi, Taraba, Abia, Rivers, Ogun, and Edo, striving to explore cooperation potential in investment, trade, infrastructure, modern agriculture, education, culture, health care and other fields, facilitating numerous vivid examples of China-Nigeria cooperation.

— Economic and Trade Cooperation Focuses on Investment and Development

Over the year, China-Nigeria economic and trade cooperation has continuously demonstrated great vitality and strong momentum. From January to October this year, bilateral trade volume exceeded USD 22.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 30.2%.

In terms of investment, Nigeria has been China’s major investment destination in Africa for many consecutive years. Nigeria was invited as one of the Guest Countries of Honor at both the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in June and the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in November, showcasing its remarkable development achievements to the world. Specialty products of Nigeria like cashews, sesame seeds, sorghum, and dried ginger have flowed into the Chinese market. This year, I participated in events such as the China Commodities Expo-Nigeria 2025, Nigeria Lagos International Trade Fair, and Nigeria International Lighting Expo held in Lagos, witnessing in-depth cooperation between the two sides in high-tech, manufacturing, infrastructure, and other fields. Meanwhile, cooperation zones like the Lekki Free Trade Zone and Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone have become important platforms for China-Nigeria industrial capacity cooperation.

In terms of development, cooperation outcomes have tangibly benefited Nigeria’s economic and social development and livelihood improvement. Cooperation projects in infrastructure construction, agricultural modernization, digital economy, and other fields have been steadily implemented, creating a large number of jobs for Nigeria and enhancing local industrialization level. The annual throughput of Lekki Deep Sea Port is expected to reach 520,000 TEUs, marking a year-on-year increase of over 82%. Both passenger and freight volumes on the Lagos-Ibadan Railway and passenger flow on the Lagos Light Rail hit record highs, boosting port logistics and inland economic development, significantly alleviating urban traffic congestion and improving citizens’ travel experience.

— People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges Promote Growth and Exchange

Over the year, China-Nigeria people-to-people and cultural exchanges have been full of highlights. The Consulate General, together with Chinese enterprises and communities in the consular district, has continued the Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light charity project, which has funded over 400 Nigerian cataract patients. We jointly launched the Togather Fight Against Hunger charity project, which has financed over a thousand low-income Nigerian families, contributing China’s share to Nigeria’s poverty reduction and hunger eradication efforts. We organized multiple Lagos Forum and Consulate General’s Lecture Series, and worked with the Huaxing Art Troupe to bring performances to schools, promoting cultural mutual learning. An increasing number of Nigerian youths are keen to learn Chinese language and culture. Students from the Confucius Institutes at the University of Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe University achieved excellent results in international Chinese language competitions. The Chinese Consulate General, together with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), established the second Window to China library in the consular district at the University of Port Harcourt. We jointly donated with Yongxing Steel Company for the completion and handover of a school renovation project in Edo State, witnessed the unveiling of the Festac branch of AiFei Chinese School, and supported events like the Nigerian National Wushu Championship, Ogun State Primary and Secondary School Knowledge Competition, and the Celebrating Christmas and Welcoming the New Year gala. Focusing on youth growth, we encourage them to become envoys of China-Nigeria friendship. More and more Nigerian business people are traveling to China for the Canton Fair, CIIE, and China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), while more Chinese enterprises are investing and doing business in Nigeria, deepening exchanges in culture, education, youth, women, and other fields, making the social foundation of China-Nigeria friendship more solid.

This BRIDGE of friendship is built on the foundation of Bilateral ties, supported by the pillars of Rapport, paved with the deck of Investment and Development, and guarded by the railings of Growth and Exchange. It is connecting the common dreams of the two peoples and will lead to a brighter future.

— Looking Ahead to 2026: China and Nigeria Join Hands to Build a Bridge to Modernization

The year 2026 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria and the China-Africa Year of Cultural Exchanges. It is also the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. China will unswervingly expand high-standard opening-up and share development opportunities with the world. On December 18, the Hainan Free Trade Port in China officially commenced its island-wide customs operation. This is a groundbreaking move in China’s opening-up, making it one of the world’s special economic zones with the highest level of openness. For countries and regions including Nigeria, this means more convenient market access, more efficient trade channels, and broader investment space. Nigeria’s high-quality products can enter the vast Chinese market and expand into the broader Asia-Pacific market more smoothly via this bridge. Chinese enterprises will also increase investment and cooperation in Nigeria under more optimized policy environments.

In 2026, we are willing to work with the Nigerian side to continue maintaining, building, and developing the BRIDGE of China-Nigeria relations.

We will consolidate the foundation of political mutual trust, strengthen exchanges at all levels, and deepen strategic communication. We will broaden the scope of practical cooperation, deeply explore cooperation potential in emerging fields like new energy, digital economy, and blue economy, and promote the implementation of more high-quality projects. We will tighten the bond of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, expand exchanges in education, culture, youth, sub-national cooperation, and other fields, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

I firmly believe that with the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership will surely embrace an even brighter future, making new and greater contributions to building a China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era!