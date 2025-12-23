ALPi Opens Angola Office, Making First Entry into Lusophone Africa

Africa Law Practice International Group (ALPi Group), one of Africa’s leading Pan-African corporate and commercial law firms, has announced the opening of a new office in Luanda, Angola, marking its first entry into a Lusophone African jurisdiction.

Commenting on the launch, Chairman of ALPi Group and Co[1]Chairman of the Commonwealth Legal Network, Mr. Olasupo Shasore SAN, said: “Our entry into Angola is both deliberate and strategic. It reflects ALPi Group’s long-term vision of building a truly Pan-African legal platform that mirrors Africa’s linguistic, legal and commercial diversity. Angola is central to Africa’s energy, infrastructure and trade future, and establishing a strong, locally grounded practice here enables us to better support cross-border investment, regional integration and Africa’s evolving role in the global economy.”

Also commenting, Ms Nana Adjoa Hackman, Managing Partner of Africa Legal Associates (ALPi Ghana) stated: “ALPi’s expansion into Lusophone Africa completes an important chapter in our continental strategy. Having built deep capacity across Anglophone Africa and the OHADA Francophone zone, Angola positions us at the intersection of Southern Africa, Lusophone ma rkets and global trade routes.” Welcoming ALPi’s entry into Angola, Mr. Mário Gomes, of Grupo Simples, one of Angola’s leading indigenous oil and gas services companies and a client of ALPi Angola, said: “We are pleased to be clients of ALPi Angola. Working with the firm in just these few weeks has opened our group of companies to opportunities in Angola and across the continent.”