Ace Authors, Okocha Sisters, Partner Transcorp Hilton for 14-Day Festive Reading Corner

Gifted young authors ,Renee and Zara Okocha, fondly known as ‘ Okocha Sisters’, founders of I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative (IFON), have partnered with Transcorp Hilton Abuja to host a 14-day Festive Reading Corner designed to engage, educate, and inspire children and young people during the Yuletide.

The Festive Reading Corner provides a safe, inclusive, and interactive space where children and families could explore books and learning experiences that promote strong values, social awareness, and positive character development.

Through curated reading materials and engagement activities, IFON addresses critical societal themes including climate change, disability inclusion, drug abuse prevention, bullying, child sexual abuse awareness, financial literacy, domestic abuse awareness, self-love, terrorism awareness, empathy, good citizenship, and responsible behaviour, using storytelling and reading as tools for early education and positive impact.

Speaking on the importance of engaging children through reading, Mrs. Noni Okocha described the initiative as timely and apt.

“Engaging children in reading and meaningful conversations is a welcomed idea, especially during the festive period.

“When children are exposed early to values and empathy, we are shaping a more responsible and compassionate future for our nation,” she said.

She said the 14-day Festive Reading Corner is open to hotel guests, families, and members of the public.

Renee and Zara Okocha expressed appreciation to Transcorp Hilton Abuja for providing the platform and supporting youth-focused initiatives:

“As young authors, we believe stories have the power to shape minds and influence values. This partnership allows us to take reading beyond bookshelves and into real-life conversations that truly matter,” they said.

The partnership reflects Transcorp Hilton Abuja’s commitment to education, community engagement, and youth development, particularly during the festive season when families come together.

IFON is a youth-led, value-driven organisation founded by ace young authors Renee and Zara Okocha, based in the United Kingdom. The initiative promotes the establishment of IFON Classroom Libraries in Primary one to Primary three classes across Nigeria’s public schools.

The programme has been piloted by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with UBEC across the 109 senatorial districts, with a vision to expand literacy, storytelling, and social awareness among Nigerian children through reading culture, advocacy, and community engagement.