2025: Akwa Ibom Peaceful, Calm, Stable, Declares Police Commissioner Azare

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Commissioner of Police in Akwa lbom State, Baba Mohammed Azare, said the security situation in the state remained generally stable, as the state was largely peaceful and calm throughout the year.

Azare stated that the atmosphere of peace was achieved through intelligence-led policing, proactive patrols, strategic deployments, community cooperation, and effective inter-agency collaboration.

The police commissioner spoke during an end-of-year press conference held yesterday in Uyo. He stressed that the command recorded significant operational successes during the year, including the arrest of suspects involved in armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, violent crimes, and other criminal activities.

He said firearms, ammunition, stolen vehicles, and other exhibits were recovered, while several criminal hideouts and identified black spots across the state were dismantled.

Azare added that the command ensured adequate security coverage for political, social, religious, and economic activities across the state, while maintaining strict enforcement of laws and government directives aimed at preserving public order.

He reiterated the command’s position against jungle justice, unlawful gatherings, and activities capable of breaching public peace.

He also confirmed compliance with the Executive Order of the Akwa Ibom State governor restricting masquerade activities to approved locations, with mandatory police permission and security coverage, a measure he said had significantly reduced violence and disorder.

However, Azare expressed concern over the increasing spread of fake news, particularly on social media.