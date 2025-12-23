2-Year-Old Inayat Needs Help for N20m Heart Surgery in India

The family of Sodiyat seeks support for their 2-year-old daughter for a heart surgery. She has been diagnosed with sub-truncus VSD, and the surgery is estimated to cost over N20 million at Marengo Asia Hospital in India.

According to the mother, Inayat Sodiyat was first presented at the hospital a few weeks after her birth with cough and other signs at ‘Sacred Heart Hospital Lantoro’, Abeokuta. The mother noticed Inayat wasn’t gaining weight compared to other children whenever she is taken to the hospital for immunization.

It was said that Inayat’s heart started beating fast, coupled with coughs and other scary signs. She was presented for medical evaluation at FMC, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta where they discovered Inayat had developed ‘multiple holes’ in the heart

According to the medical report presented to us, signed by Dr. Oyebanji Adedayo, Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist at the

Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ogun state, An Echo test was conducted in June 2025, the result showed that Inayat had developed sub-truncus VSD measuring 20mm shunting bidirectional but predominately right to left.

The hospital recommends CT Pulmonary Angiography to define Truncal Anatomy

Consider Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization for oximetry for a possible heart correction surgery

The estimated cost of the surgery is over N20 million, which is a significant burden for Inayat’s parents. Her mother, Mrs. Precious, runs a small tailoring shop that generates only N15,000 monthly, while her husband, an interior decorator, earns less than N50,000 monthly.

Mrs. Precious’s emotional appeal highlights the desperation and fear she’s experiencing as a first-time mother. Her baby’s condition is not only a physical challenge but also an emotional strain on the family.

Mrs. Precious is reaching out to the public for help, hoping that kind-hearted individuals will come to their rescue and support them in raising the funds needed for Inayat’s surgery.

If you are touched by Inayat’s pathetic health story, donations can be made into her account

Acc No: 1580099054

Bank: Ecobank

Acc Name: Sodiya Inayat. A