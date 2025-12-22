Unity, Hope Define ‘The Experience 20’ 

Beyond the fanfare and deep spiritual connection that long defined renowned global gospel concert, ‘The Experience’, one message distinguished this year’s edition: A renewed call for unity.

Now in its 20th year, The Experience provided a platform where people from across the nation and the globe gather with one heart, defying their differences and challenges to be immersed in sections of praise and worship.

But beyond the melody of beats and voices on stage, Metropolitan and Senior Pastor of The House On The Rock Church and Convener of the concert, Paul Adefarasin, said the gathering symbolises unity in real life, exemplifying words of the holy book.

Adefarasin said the theme of the concert, ‘JESUS UNITED’, challenges believers to rise above division, hardship and uncertainty, and collectively proclaim a message of love, hope and reconciliation.

“It is a reminder that unity has always carried immense potential, especially when people gather around meaning and shared purpose. For one night, people who do not look alike or think alike move to the same rhythm.The rhythm is hope, the sound is from heaven, It is possibility.

“It is the belief that even in a challenging world, we can still experience something extraordinary together,” the cleric remarked.

The all-night concert charged the atmosphere at its Tafawa Balewa Square venue in Lagos, with electrifying performances from no fewer than 21 gospel artistes from within and outside the country.

The concert was lit up by returning and regular artistes including Travis Greene, Chevelle Franklyn, Onos Ariyo, Beejay Sax, Muyiwa Olarewaju, Israel Houghton, Dunsin Oyekan, Mike Aremu, Mercy Chinwo, Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore and Adeyinka Alaseyori, amongst others.

Also making their debut appearances were Tolu Odukoya and Gaise Baba.

Adding depth to the night performances was a soul-lifting scriptural charge from the convener.

Earlier at a press conference, Adefarasin reflected on the two decades of the concert, appreciating partners who have pull all the stops to sustain the programme.

He said: “Twenty years marks a significant milestone. It demonstrates the resilience of God’s grace, growth and the nation that despite its challenges, continues to unite, celebrate and rise together.

“This brings us to our theme for this year, Jesus United. Unity does not happen by chance. It is deliberate. It starts in the heart of an individual and grows into families, communities and nations. When people share values that uplift everyone, society begins to heal and become stronger.”