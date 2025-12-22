UMUAHIA DAY: BRIDGING THE GAP, STRENGTHENING THE BONDS

It was a weekend of colour, culture, and deep communal reflection as the Old Umuahia Development Union (OUDU), Lagos Branch, hosted Umuahia Day 2025 Lagos. It was a heart-warming cultural celebration that brought sons, daughters, and in-laws of Old Umuahia together under one roof.

Held under the compelling theme “Bridging the Gap,” the event went far beyond festivity. It was a deliberate call to unity, continuity, and closer collaboration among Umuahia people at home and in the diaspora. The celebration, held under the Chairmanship of Mazi Chidi Onwuchekwa, unfolded as an occasion rich in heritage, meaning, and hope.

From the moment guests arrived, the atmosphere spoke volumes. The hall came alive with colourful traditional attire, vibrant cultural rhythms, warm embraces, and joyful reunions as old friendships were rekindled and new bonds formed. It was a space to felicitate, celebrate, reconnect, and recommit to shared values and collective progress.

In his welcome address, Chief Christ Nwanike, President of the Old Umuahia Development Union, Lagos Branch, reminded the gathering that Umuahia’s story is one of resilience, migration, and enduring unity. He traced the long journey of Umuahia Ama-Asa (Old Umuahia), from centuries past through colonial times, the civil war, and waves of urban migration, to the emergence of vibrant diaspora communities.

He noted that the Lagos Branch of the Union has existed for over seven decades, sustained by strong village councils and associations that have “co-existed as a union in Lagos all these years, notwithstanding the experiences of both before and after the civil war.” This legacy of perseverance and togetherness, he said, is what Umuahia Day seeks to preserve and project.

Reflecting on past milestones, Chief Nwanike recalled that the inaugural Umuahia Day in Lagos in 2019 laid a solid foundation for renewed engagement and cultural awareness. Six years later, the 2025 edition returned at a critical moment, offering a chance to pause, reflect, and strengthen the bonds that unite the Umuahia people.

“The theme Bridging the Gap,” he explained, “was carefully chosen to revive our collective belief that the efforts of our heroes past will not be in vain, and to inspire the present and next generations to carry the mantle forward.”

Delivering the keynote address, Mazi Chidi Onwuchekwa described the celebration as more than a cultural festival, calling it “a call to remembrance, a celebration of identity, and a declaration of unity.” While acknowledging the importance of food, fashion, music, and dance, he stressed that the deeper purpose of

Umuahia Day lies in rekindling shared identity and intentionally bridging the past with the future.

“Our culture is not mere history,” he said. “It is a living power.”

According to him, the true strength of Umuahia rests in how firmly its people hold hands across generations, ensuring that values, stories, and traditions are consciously preserved and passed on. He described the youth as the vital bridge between tradition and tomorrow, urging them to wear their heritage boldly, while paying glowing tribute to the elders as the “living libraries of Umuahia,” custodians who carried culture through wars, hardship, and changing times.

One of the strongest takeaways from Umuahia Day 2025 was the reminder that unity is not symbolic; it is practical and powerful. When brethren come together, relationships deepen, generational gaps narrow, and opportunities for collaboration expand. The gathering highlighted the benefits of collective action: pooling resources, sharing ideas, and mentoring the younger generation. It was equally about preserving cultural identity and speaking with one voice on issues that affect the community.