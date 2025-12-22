Police Assure Rivers, Kogi Residents of Peaceful Yuletide

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Rivers State and Kogi Police Commands said they have initiated proactive measures for peaceful and secured yuletide celebration, underscoring the imperative of synergy with sister security agencies to maintain law and order across the state.

The Rivers Police Command in a statement by its spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, called on Rivers people to use the season as a period of sober reflection and offer prayers for the peace and progress of the State and the nation.

The Command, under the leadership of the State Commissioner, Olugbenga Adepoju, disclosed the implementation of a robust security framework, stating that it has deployed tactical teams to strategic locations, including entry and exit points, waterways, motor parks, hotels, recreation centers, churches, mosques, and identified hotspots during the festive season.

Iringe-Koko revealed that the deployment is designed to provide visibility Policing, enhance surveillance, and facilitate rapid response to potential security breaches.

According to the police spokesperson, “The CP has further directed all the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to deploy both operational and intelligence assets at their disposal to effectively Police their Areas of Responsibilities to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“The Command is intensifying community engagement through collaborative efforts with traditional rulers, youth organizations, and religious leaders to foster a culture of trust, promote public confidence, and encourage early intelligence sharing.”

She said the proactive approach aims to nip potential security threats in the bud and prevent incidents during the festive period.

“In light of the festivities, parents are advised to exercise vigilance and caution their children against engaging in pyrotechnics (fireworks) and knockout shooting, which poses risks.

“The Police Command reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding lives and property of all citizens before, during and after the Christmas celebration”.

The command however, urged residents to secure their homes by ensuring that all doors and windows are properly fastened before retiring for the night, remain vigilant, report suspicious activities to the nearest station, and refrain from disseminating unverified information that could cause unnecessary alarm.

While wishing Christians a joyous Christmas and prosperous new year ahead, the command further urged residents to report incidents or concerns to the nearest Police station during the festive.

Similarly, Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, William Aya,

urged the good people of Kogi State to partner with the police and other security agencies in making this season a safe festive period for everyone.

He admonished the people to be wary of strangers loitering around homes, businesses, and public places, adding that they should report anyone acting suspiciously to the nearest police station or via the control room numbers.

According to him, “Do not engage in or tolerate illegal gatherings, cult activities, or reckless behaviour. A festive mood is no excuse for compromising peace.

“If you travel, drive safely and responsibly; inform your family of your route, avoid picking up strangers, ensure your vehicle is in good condition, obey road safety rules, and watch out for pedestrians, especially children and the elderly.

“Activate neighborhood watch programmes. Work with community leaders and PCRC members to ensure joint vigilance. Do not leave homes unattended. Also, install security lights, and inform neighbours if you’ll be away.”

The CP commended the people of Kogi State for their usual resilience and lawfulness. “With these simple precautions, we will safeguard our families, friends, markets, churches, and roads. We are stronger when communities and police unite. Together, let’s make Kogi State crime-free during this Christmas and beyond,” the CP posited.