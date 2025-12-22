‘Naija Girls in Tech’ Targets Closing Gender Gulf

After observing the growing demand for digital and technology skills across Africa alongside the limited access many girls and young women have to quality, practical tech education, mentorship and clear employment pathways, an initiative called Naija Girls in Tech (NGiT) has been launched to address the persistent gender gap in technology and digital careers in Nigeria and across the continent.

According to the Founder/CEO of the NGiT, Olufunmilayo Ogunwo-Adesanya, the launch aims to focus not only on training but also on building confidence, career readiness and long-term economic empowerment for girls and young women.

“The motivation for NGiT is rooted in the belief that when women are equipped with relevant digital skills and opportunities, they can significantly contribute to national development, innovation and economic growth,” Ogunwo-Adesanya said.

“Our vision is to build a future where Nigerian and African girls and women are active creators, leaders, and decision-makers in the technology ecosystem, contributing meaningfully to local and global digital economies,” the initiator, who is also a technology and social impact leader, said.

The NGiT leader said the initiative also aims to empower Nigerian girls and young women with in-demand digital, technology and cybersecurity skills through accessible training, mentorship, real-world exposure and employment support, while fostering inclusion, confidence and leadership.

“Our mission is guided by #Vision2030, with a commitment to train, mentor and create job opportunities and career pathways for a minimum of 100,000 girls and young women in tech by the year 2030,” she also said.

On NGiT’s specific target audience, Ogunwo-Adesanya said: “We want to have young women and girls within ages 16 to 35; students, recent graduates, and early-career professionals; women from underserved, low-income and marginalised communities; women seeking to transition from non-technical careers into tech-related roles; and persons living with disabilities who are interested in technology careers.”

She said collaboration has been structured with technology companies, training providers, industry professionals, educational institutions, development-focused organisations and the media, while it is expected that the partners would support curriculum delivery, mentorship, internship placements, certifications and employment pathways.

“We also target strong opportunities for partnership with the Nigerian government in capacity building and skills development, policy alignment and advocacy, funding and grants, infrastructure and access, employment and placement,” she also said.

In addition to training, NGiT also integrates mentorship, career coaching, job placement support, school outreach campaigns and community building into its programmes towards ensuring sustainable outcomes, while prioritising measurable impact, accountability and long-term transformation that forms a departure from one-off interventions.

Ogunwo-Adesanya, through years of hands-on experience working at the intersection of technology, data protection, governance, risk, cybersecurity and digital transformation, has consistently championed initiatives that bridge opportunity gaps, particularly for women, young people, underserved communities and ultimately empowering the next generation of African women in tech.