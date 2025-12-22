Military, Police Order Massive Deployment of Personnel, Operational Assets to Guarantee Peaceful, Crime-Free Yuletide 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The military and police authorities have announced extensive security measures, including the large-scale deployment of personnel and operational assets nationwide to ensure a peaceful and crime-free yuletide.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working in close collaboration with other security agencies, have intensified operations across the country, particularly in areas assessed as vulnerable to criminal and terrorist threats.

In a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the military confirmed that additional troops have been deployed in strategic locations and along critical routes, while special forces units and air components have been placed on high alert to provide rapid response where necessary.

According to him, surveillance operations have been significantly enhanced through aerial monitoring and strengthened intelligence gathering to track the activities and movements of suspected criminal groups.

He added that unit commanders nationwide have been directed to increase patrols, establish reinforced checkpoints and deepen collaboration with community leaders, local vigilante groups and state security outfits.

Onoja emphasised that the Armed Forces remain fully committed to safeguarding lives and property throughout the festive period.

“The security and stability of our nation remain our top priority. Every necessary measure is being taken to ensure that Nigerians can celebrate Christmas and the New Year in peace, unity and joy,” he stated.

He also called on citizens to support security efforts by remaining vigilant and promptly reporting suspicious activities to the nearest security formation, assuring Nigerians that all credible information would be treated with urgency and confidentiality.

Similarly, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, extended his festive greetings to Nigerians, wishing them a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, while urging communities to share security-related information widely in the interest of collective safety.

In a related development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the strategic deployment of police personnel and operational assets across the country to complement the military’s efforts and ensure a safe, peaceful and crime-free festive season.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the directive forms part of the Nigeria Police Force’s proactive security strategy for the yuletide period.

He explained that all Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General and state Commissioners of Police have been instructed to intensify patrols, visibility policing, intelligence-led operations and confidence-building engagements.

The IGP further directed commands to sustain raids on identified blackspots, forests, criminal hideouts and flashpoints, while strengthening collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders to guarantee comprehensive security coverage.

Hundeyin revealed that specialised units, including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Command, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, Special Intervention Squad, Highway Patrol, Marine Police and the Air Wing, have been placed on heightened operational readiness.

He added that deployments have been prioritised around places of worship, recreational centres, markets, parks, event venues, transport terminals, highways, critical national infrastructure and other high-density public areas.

Additional patrol and surveillance teams have also been activated along major inter-state routes to curb road-related crimes, traffic disruptions and accidents.

Officers on duty, he said, have been charged to remain firm but courteous in the discharge of their responsibilities.

While wishing Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year, the IGP urged the public to celebrate responsibly, remain alert and report all suspicious activities through designated emergency lines or the nearest police station.

The police reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the festive season and the period beyond are enjoyed in an atmosphere of peace, safety and security nationwide.