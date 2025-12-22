LAPO Calls for Increased Investment in Sustainable Poultry Farming

Sunday Ehigiator

The Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) hosted the second edition of its Annual Chicken Fair yesterday, simultaneously held in Benin City, Abuja, and Lagos, with a call for increased investment in sustainable poultry farming to enhance food security and economic growth in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Lagos event, the President of LAPO, Barr Faith Osazuwa-Ojo, said the Fair was designed to strengthen local production, create jobs and support small-scale farmers, particularly women and youths, who form the backbone of Nigeria’s poultry value chain.

Osazuwa-Ojo, who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Dr Victor Noruwa, noted that the 2025 edition, themed ‘Sustainable Poultry Farming: Innovations for Food Security and Economic Growth’, underscored the urgent need to address food insecurity while promoting inclusive economic development through agriculture.

“Poultry farming remains one of the most accessible pathways to nutrition security, income generation and employment for millions of Nigerians,” she said, adding that empowering smallholder farmers was critical to building resilient local economies.

According to her, “over the years, LAPO has played a significant role in promoting agriculture and strengthening food security across Nigeria through targeted programmes and initiatives.

“These include agricultural financing, capacity-building interventions, market-linkage platforms, and advisory support designed to empower smallholder farmers and agri-entrepreneurs. Through these efforts, LAPO has supported increased productivity, improved incomes, and enhanced access to affordable, nutritious food within communities.”