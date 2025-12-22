JEX Markets Appoints Ayemhere MD/CEO, Subject to SEC Approval

Sunday Ehigiator

JEX Markets Limited, Nigeria’s energy commodities exchange and market infrastructure company, has announced the appointment of Dr. Blessing Ayemhere as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The appointment is expected to take effect from January 3, 2026.

The company in a statement yesterday, said “Dr. Ayemhere will provide strategic leadership as JEX Markets advances plans to build a transparent, liquid, and globally competitive marketplace for natural gas and other energy-related products in Nigeria.

“In his role, he will work closely with the Board, regulators, market participants, and infrastructure partners to launch trading operations, deepen liquidity, strengthen market integrity, and drive innovation across the JEX ecosystem.”

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of JEX Markets Limited, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said the selection followed a rigorous process facilitated by Global Career Company.

According to him, “Dr. Ayemhere’s depth of experience and proven leadership would strengthen the company’s capacity to deliver on its mandate of building a world-class, transparent, and efficient energy marketplace that supports Nigeria’s energy transition and industrial growth.”