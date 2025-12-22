IPPG Marks Decade of Indigenous Leadership, Impact in Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Says local firms now account for over 50% of oil, gas output

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has marked its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of resilience, collaboration, and transformative impact in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Speaking in Abuja at the milestone event, IPPG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings, Mr. Adegbite Falade, described the journey as ‘a decade defined by purpose, partnership, and impact.’

He noted that the anniversary was not merely a celebration of longevity, but a reaffirmation of the Group’s shared commitment to strengthening indigenous leadership and advancing Nigeria’s energy sector.

“This anniversary marks a decade in which indigenous operators have demonstrated their capacity to lead, deliver value, and shape the future of Nigeria’s energy sector,” Falade said.

Over the past 10 years, IPPG, he said, has evolved into a leading industry voice and a credible partner in sector development.

Through sustained advocacy and collaboration with government and regulators, indigenous operators now account for over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s crude oil and gas production, an achievement widely seen as evidence of IPPG’s growing influence and effectiveness.

Falade commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for reforms aimed at repositioning the sector for growth and investment.

He also acknowledged the support of the Ministers of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri and Ekperikpe Ekpo as well as the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen.

Besides, Falade lauded the leadership of key institutions, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

Reflecting on the anniversary theme: “Building on a Decade of Impact,” Falade reaffirmed IPPG’s commitment to supporting government efforts to achieve energy security, particularly in the wake of International Oil Companies (IOCs) divestments.

He emphasised that responsibility now rests squarely on indigenous operators to deliver sustainable production growth.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Lokpobiri, described IPPG as a critical force in the industry and one of the best things to have happened to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He also cited the appointment of Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero as Nigeria’s Governor of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors for 2025 as global recognition of indigenous capacity.

The celebration featured a high-level fireside chat on indigenous leadership and the industry’s future, as well as ‘Leadership Recognition Awards’ honouring distinguished members and sector leaders.

Looking ahead, IPPG reiterated its resolve to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s targets of 3 million barrels of oil per day and 12 billion standard cubic feet of gas by 2030.

Over the next five years, the Group said it will prioritise infrastructure expansion, host community engagement in the Niger Delta, capacity building, strong governance, and responsible resource development.

As IPPG enters its second decade, the Group reaffirmed its commitment to act as a catalyst for the nation’s economic transformation and industrialisation by harnessing the nation’s vast oil and gas resources to create viable linkages between the industry and broader economy.