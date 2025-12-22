GOBA ’95 Concludes Anniversary Celebration, Commissions Legacy Project at Govisco

The Government Secondary School, Ikom Old Boys Association, Distinguished Class of 1995 (GOBA ’95), has successfully concluded its anniversary celebration, marking a significant milestone of unity, gratitude, and impactful giving back to its alma mater.

A major highlight of the celebration which held from 19th to 21st December, 2025, was the commissioning of the GOBA ’95 Legacy Project, which included

the rehabilitation and solarisation of the Government Secondary School, Ikom ICT Centre.

The project included the restoration of over 20 computers, replacement of the server, complete re-networking of the ICT systems, installation of licensed network software, provision of internet connectivity, and the installation of a 5kVA solar inverter system with a battery bank and solar panels to ensure sustainable and uninterrupted power supply.

The anniversary activities also featured Awards of Honour and Excellence, presented to outstanding teachers whose mentorship and dedication profoundly shaped the lives of the Class of ’95 among whom are Mr Joseph Ebam and Mr Philip Owor Agbor.

Diistinguished alumni were also recognized for their lifetime achievements, exemplary leadership, and sustained contributions to public service and societal development, among whom were Prof. Owan Enor, Secretary to State Government, Cross River State and Mr Henry Ojogu,Former Accountant General of Cross River State.

Others include, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, Chief Medical Director of University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, and Hon. Neji Abang,Member representing Ikom 1 Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly.

Speaking at the event, the President of GOBA ’95, Mr James Oba described the celebration as “a fulfilment of a long-held vision to give back meaningfully and sustainably.”

“Today is a celebration of gratitude. Gratitude to God for life and preservation and gratitude to our teachers and mentors who believed in us, corrected us, and prepared us for the world beyond the classroom.

“Gratitude to our classmates whose friendships have stood the test of time, distance, and life’s many challenges.” he said.

The event drew the presence of school administrators, community leaders, invited guests, alumni from different parts of the country and beyond, and members of the host community, all of whom commended GOBA ’95 for its foresight and commitment to sustainable development.

GOBA ’95 reaffirmed its commitment to continued support for Government Secondary School, Ikom, and pledged to remain actively engaged in initiatives that promote educational advancement.