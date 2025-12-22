FIRS Accredits PwC as System Integrator for Mandatory e-Invoicing

Kayode Tokede

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has accredited PwC Nigeria as a system integrator for Nigeria’s mandatory e-Invoicing system under the Monitoring, Billing and Settlement (MBS) platform. The accreditation forms part of broader efforts to transform digital tax administration, increase transparency and improve the integrity of transaction-level tax reporting in Nigeria.

Commenting on the development, Partner and Tax’s Regulatory Services Leader, PwC Nigeria, Chijioke Uwaegbute in a statement said: “e-Invoicing embeds tax compliance directly into everyday business activity. As transaction data moves into real-time digital systems, organisations must be able to rely on that data for tax reporting, audit and regulatory review.

“This accreditation reinforces PwC’s role in helping organisations build trust, comply and report with confidence. We combine deep tax and regulatory expertise with technology to ensure e-Invoicing processes are accurate, empowering businesses to comply.

“The e-Invoicing mandate also reflects global trends toward greater transparency and real-time oversight in tax reporting. Our role is to support businesses through this shift by helping them manage complexity, protect value and build trust across the tax ecosystem.”

Commenting on PwC’s approach, Partner and Tax Technology Leader, PwC Nigeria, Tim Siloma noted that: “Technology can automate invoicing. However, interpreting tax requirements and managing risk require tax expertise. e-Invoicing works best when tax rules, data controls and enterprise systems are designed together.

“Our tax technology capability brings tax advisory expertise into technology execution, enabling organisations to manage complexity, maintain control and rely on e-Invoicing as compliance becomes embedded into their operations.”