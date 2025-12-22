FG: Nigeria to Deploy EITI as Reform Tool, Surpass Compliance Checklist

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has said that Nigeria will move beyond box-ticking compliance with global transparency rules and begin to use the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) as a practical reform tool capable of plugging revenue leakages, strengthening institutions and delivering measurable benefits to citizens.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as Chairman of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG), Senator George Akume, said this at a two-day ‘Advocacy Dialogue for Stakeholders on Nigeria’s 2026 EITI Validation’, organised by the Initiative in Abuja.

Akume, who was represented by the President, Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dele Ayanleke, described the dialogue as coming at a “critical moment” for Nigeria, which is currently grappling with economic reforms, fiscal pressures and rising public demand for accountability in the management of natural resources.

The meeting brought together government officials, civil society organisations, development partners, the media and sub-national actors to review Nigeria’s readiness for the next round of global EITI validation under the 2023 Standard.

Akume noted that while the extractive sector remains central to Nigeria’s revenue mobilisation and long-term development aspirations, persistent governance gaps, inefficiencies and transparency deficits have continued to limit its full potential.

According to him, the EITI 2023 Standard raises the bar for implementing countries by shifting emphasis from mere disclosure of information to ensuring that transparency leads to concrete reforms, stronger institutions and tangible public value.

Akume encouraged that findings and recommendations from NEITI reports over the years have increasingly become reference points for ongoing reforms in the oil, gas and mining sectors.

He added that the focus of the dialogue on Nigeria’s recent EITI assessment, the validation process and the unveiling of a new policy brief on implementing tax and revenue reforms was particularly timely, as the country seeks to close revenue leakages and improve oversight in the extractive industries.

“This dialogue comes at a critical moment for Nigeria. As a nation, we are navigating complex economic reforms, fiscal pressures, and heightened public expectations for accountability in the management of Nigeria’s natural resources.

“The extractive sector remains central to Nigeria’s economic stability, revenue mobilisation, and long-term development aspirations. Yet, it is also a sector where governance gaps, inefficiencies, and lack of transparency have historically constrained its full potential.

“I am delighted to announce that the findings and recommendations of NEITI reports over the years have become part of the major tools driving the on-going reforms in our oil, gas and mining sectors.

“The 2023 EITI Standard assumes heightened relevance. The Standard challenges all implementing countries to not only disclose information but to ensure that transparency drives reform, strengthens institutions, and delivers tangible benefits to citizens.

“For Nigeria, this means going beyond compliance to using EITI as a reform tool that supports domestic revenue mobilisation, prudent fiscal management, and inclusive governance,“ Akume stated.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Musa Adar, said Nigeria was determined to improve its performance in the next EITI validation, having scored 72 out of 100 points in the 2023 assessment.

He explained that the global initiative had evolved from a narrow checklist into an outcome-oriented credibility test that demands demonstrable reforms, meaningful stakeholder engagement and visible impact on national governance.

Adar noted that the 2023 Standard places strong emphasis on robust and independent participation by civil society, the media and sub-national actors, stressing that representation alone is no longer sufficient.

“The Standard requires genuine influence on policy and governance outcomes,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s last validation identified gaps that must be urgently addressed ahead of the next assessment.

He listed these gaps to include the need to strengthen multi-stakeholder engagement mechanisms, provide a more structured, predictable and safe space for civil society participation, improve the accessibility and usefulness of extractive sector data, and clearly demonstrate how the EITI process contributes to real policy and sector reforms across the country.

According to the NEITI chief, the secretariat has taken the validation findings seriously and has begun comprehensive reforms, but warned that the success of the EITI process depends on the collective efforts of government, companies and civil society.

“As we approach the next validation with urgency, our message is simple: Nigeria will be ready. However, this readiness is a shared responsibility and a collective national outcome,” he said.

The policy brief, he said, focuses on bridging the gap between policy approval and execution by addressing revenue leakages, strengthening revenue mobilisation and improving transparency in revenue management.

He challenged civil society organisations and the media to play active roles in tracking the implementation of new tax and revenue laws to ensure that reforms translate into improved public value and citizen welfare.

“This meeting is critical because Nigeria’s implementation of the EITI will be benchmarked against the EITI 2023 Standard. Having scored 72 out of 100 points in our last assessment in 2023, we are determined to achieve a better outcome this time. The EITI is no longer just a narrow checklist,” Adar, who was represented by Dieter Bassi, said.