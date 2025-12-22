FG Hands Over Rescued Catholic Schoolgirls to Niger Gov

*Says all students abducted from the school have been rescued

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Federal Government says it has rescued all the abducted St Mary’s Catholic Primary Secondary School pupils/students and their teachers who were abducted over a month ago ago.

The National Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Center, Major General Adamu Laka (rtd), made this known in Minna on Monday while handing over newly rescued 130 children and teachers to the Niger state Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago at Government House.

“All the children have been successfully rescued. None remains in captivity,” General Laka declared, adding that all the children were rescued unhurt.

The federal government had earlier rescued 100 students.

He said the rescue operation was carried out by the office of the National Security Adviser in collaboration with operatives of the Directorate of State Security (DSS), the police and other security operatives.

Laka appreciated the patience of Nigerians, adding that government has taken steps to ensure the safety of lives of school children and all Nigerians.

In his remarks, Governor Bago appreciated President Bola Tinubu and the security operatives in the country for their unwavering commitment that led to the rescue of the school children.

Bago also lauded Nigerians for their solidarity and prayers during the trying times and promised to celebrate Christmas with the rescued children.