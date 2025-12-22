‘Delta’s Budget Motivated by Oborevwori’s Financial Prudence, Growing Economy’

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Sunny Ekedayen, has said that the rather ambitious appropriation figures for the 2026 fiscal cycle was not just predicated on certain economic parameters but also advised by the leadership disposition of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, especially his financial prudence and commitment to good governance.

He said that Oborevwori has left even his initial critics in awe by his forthright and consistent commitment to delivering on his promises to improve the lives of Deltans through equitable provision of infrastructure projects, human capital development.and job creation.

Ekedayen made the remarks during a press conference he jointly addressed with the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, Delta State.

Aniagwu, said that the approvals were in line with the administration’s resolve to accelerate development and improve the quality of life of Deltans.

Aniagwu, who was flanked by his Economic Planning counterpart, Mr Ekedayen, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Projects and Policies, Olisa Ifeajika and the Executive Assistant on New Media, Mr. Felix Ofou, noted that the approvals covered critical road infrastructure, erosion control measures and the extension of energy supply, particularly in the Udu area, to boost industrial and domestic power needs.

According to him, EXCO approved major works on the Old Lagos–Asaba Road, including the reconstruction of Phase Two covering the Obior to Ubulu-Uku axis in Aniocha North and Aniocha South Local Government Areas, as well as the Ute-Ogbeje to Ebuenor and Ani-Nwachokor routes in Ika North East.

Aniagwu said, “Council also approved the upward review of the Ute-Ogbeje to Otolokpo road, and approved the construction of the Etua-Etiti and Etua-Oliogo internal roads in Ndokwa West, to enable contractors mobilise fully and complete the projects.”