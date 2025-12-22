  • Monday, 22nd December, 2025

Army Chief Directs Troops to Flush Out Criminals Within Their Areas of Responsibilities

Nigeria | 3 minutes ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of the Nigerian Army’s 2 Division to step up offensive operations and decisively eliminate criminal elements operating within their area of responsibility.

The directive was issued during the Army Chief’s maiden operational visit to the 2 Division Headquarters at Odugbo Barracks, Ibadan, where he addressed officers and soldiers drawn from various formations under the division.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS commended the troops for their resilience, professionalism and operational effectiveness in combating banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality across the division’s area of operations

Lieutenant General Shaibu said he had been comprehensively briefed on ongoing operations and expressed satisfaction with the notable successes recorded so far.

He urged the troops to sustain the current tempo and remain relentless in their pursuit of criminals.

“I have been thoroughly briefed on your operations and the remarkable successes you have achieved. I commend your efforts and urge you to maintain the momentum. Go after kidnappers and other miscreants wherever they may be — in forests, bushes or other hideouts — and ensure these criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum,” he directed.

Beyond operational directives, the Army Chief reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of personnel, describing troop morale as a critical factor in achieving mission success.

He disclosed that approvals had been granted for the renovation of existing accommodation as well as the construction of new residential facilities within the barracks.

He further enjoined officers and soldiers to take responsibility for the proper maintenance of existing facilities, stressing the need for a conducive living and working environment to support sustained operational effectiveness.

Lieutenant General Shaibu concluded by assuring the troops that the welfare of personnel would remain a central pillar of his command philosophy as the Army continues its efforts to enhance internal security across the country.

