Air Peace, Overland Boost Domestic Connectivity with Ibadan, Abuja Flights

Air Peace and Overland Airways have announced the resumption of daily return flights between Ibadan and Abuja from December 24, 2025, following the reopening of Ibadan Airport to commercial operations.

Air Peace said the move was aimed at restoring seamless air access for travellers in Oyo State and neighbouring areas, with the airline responding to renewed passenger demand for direct connectivity to the nation’s capital.

The airline said fares on the route will start from N95,000, positioning the service as an affordable option during the festive rush and beyond.

The Ibadan, Abuja return is part of Air Peace’s wider domestic expansion, which includes the resumption of Warri flights and additional frequencies across its network to manage increased yuletide traffic and sustain growth into 2026.

Backed by the recent addition of a third Embraer 190 aircraft to its fleet, Air Peace reaffirmed its commitment to improving connectivity, easing travel stress and supporting economic activity through reliable air transport services.

Overland said the resumption of flight operations between Ibadan and Abuja, followed the reopening of the airport.

Chief Operating Officer of Overland Airways, Mrs. Aderonke Emmanuel-James, described the development as a significant milestone, noting that the airline is the pioneer operator on the Ibadan route.