  • Sunday, 21st December, 2025

When Titans Collide: Dangote, Farouk, and Nigeria’s Energy Nerves

Business | 3 hours ago

There’s a way power struggles in Nigeria begin. This one opened on live television, with a billionaire asking how a civil servant pays Swiss school fees.

On December 15, 2025, Aliko Dangote went on ARISE NEWS Channel and accused Farouk Ahmed, head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), of corruption. The claim was blunt: over $5 million spent on schooling four children in Switzerland.

Dangote argued that a government salary cannot reasonably stretch to elite European boarding schools. He contrasted it with families in Ahmed’s home state struggling to raise N100,000 for school fees.

The allegation landed inside a wider regulatory quarrel. Dangote has long accused the authority Ahmed leads of frustrating local refining. His refinery can meet domestic petrol demand. Yet import licenses for billions of litres were approved for early 2026.

To the informed, the fight has history. In 2024, Ahmed questioned the quality of diesel from the Dangote Refinery, citing sulfur content. Independent tests later cleared the product. The episode lingered, feeding mutual suspicion and public theatrics.

This time, the stage widened with Dangote petitioning the ICPC, asking for a formal probe into Ahmed’s assets. The commission confirmed receipt, and the House of Representatives voiced support, echoing earlier concerns about regulatory conduct.

Ahmed responded with restraint. Reportedly, he dismissed the accusations as spurious and declined public exchanges. His defence rests on due process, investigations, and institutional calm rather than televised rebuttals.

Meanwhile, pump prices have started to ease, helped by refinery price cuts. That irony makes the moment sharper: as Nigerians pay slightly less for fuel, two powerful men argue over who truly serves the public interest.

The drama may end in reports and resolutions. Its real legacy lies elsewhere: a reminder that Nigeria’s hardest energy problem is neither crude nor capacity. Rather, it is trust, scarce and expensive, like Swiss school fees.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.