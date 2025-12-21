We’re Watching INEC Closely, Says Kwankwaso, APC Holds National Convention March 2026

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday stated that the party would keep a close watch on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general election, describing the electoral umpire’s role as critical to the survival of democracy.



This is just as the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that its national convention would hold from March 25 to 28, 2026.

Kwankwaso spoke in Abuja at the NNPP national convention, shortly after newly re-elected party executives took their oath of office, in the presence of INEC representatives, party leaders, and delegates from across the country.



Also, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, warned against internal exclusion that could weaken the NNPP’s base.

The NNPP national leader congratulated INEC on the appointment of its new national chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, while stressing that public confidence in elections depends mainly on the commission’s conduct.

He said, “Let me thank all of you, especially those who came from far. I also want to appreciate the INEC representatives here today and, through you, congratulate the newly appointed National Chairman of the commission, Prof Joash Amupitan.



“I want to say so far so good, we are keeping our eyes on INEC because its job is so critical that it can make or mar democracy in this country. Thank you for coming, and we look forward to an even better relationship between INEC and, of course, our party.

“I want to assure you that the leadership of the NNPP at all levels will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that this party grows from strength to strength. Let me also thank the Governor of Kano State for supporting this party over these years.”

The convention, which ratified decisions of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and elected members of the National Working Committee (NWC), comes as the NNPP intensifies preparations for the 2027 polls after its breakout performance in the 2023 general election.

Gov Yusuf Seeks Inclusiveness, Fairness as NNPP Elects National Officers

Speaking at the convention, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described the gathering as a turning point for the party and warned against internal exclusion that could weaken its base.

“This convention is just not another gathering. It is a defining moment for our party. It is a moment to reflect on where we are coming from. To examine where we stand today and to boldly chart our future.

“In future political engagements, I call on all leaders at every level to promote inclusiveness and fairness. No ward, state, zone, or group should feel marginalised. Women and youth, who form the backbone of our population, must be fully included, not just in words but in action.



“Distinguished delegates, no political party can succeed without unity. Parties that stand divided fall weakened. When every member feels valued, the party grows stronger. When every voice is heard, the party becomes more resilient,” he urged.

In his acceptance speech, the re-elected National Chairman, Dr Ajuji Ahmed, said the party had drawn lessons from the last general election and was determined to work harder ahead of 2027.

“All eyes are on our great party to point the way forward for sustainable democracy and development in Nigeria. NNPP is known for its strict compliance with internal democracy.

“We have learned from the 2023 general election and will work harder for the 2027 general election. Nigerians look up to the NNPP to chart the way forward for our dear nation. We must live up to their expectations. Together we will restore genuine democracy in Nigeria,” he said.



Also speaking, Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Hon. Buba Galadima, said the party’s strength lies in its grassroots acceptability rather than reliance on political heavyweights.

“We congratulate the chairman of INEC as the national leader of our party, as the national leader of our party earlier did. The NNPP does not rely on big names. We rely on the acceptability and ability of our people at all levels, whom we owe a duty to thank for keeping the flag of our party flying.

“Secondly, I want to use this opportunity to thank our National Leader for accepting the burden of responsibility of running a political party. I want to say, as a party administrator for the last 47 years, it is not easy for any individual to run a national political party like the NNPP,” he argued.



The newly re-elected NNPP executives include: National Chairman, Dr Ajuji Ahmed; National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku; National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson; National Treasurer, Ahmed Balewa; National Financial Secretary, Chief Aneine Clement; and National Legal Adviser, Robert Hon, among others

APC Holds National Convention March 2026

Meanwhile, APC has scheduled its national convention from March 25 to 28, 2026.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Bashir made this known in a notice issued yesterday in Abuja.

He said the convention is in line with the provisions of Article 11: A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of APC’s Constitution on the conduct of congresses across Wards, Local Government Areas (LGAs) and states of the Federation to elect party officials.

Bashir said Ward congresses would hold on February 18 2026, while the appeals arising from the Congress are scheduled to take place on February 19.

He added that state congresses would be held on March 7, 2026, while appeals arising from the state congresses would be held between March 9 and 11.

According to him, the party will move to the zonal level, with the purchase and submission of forms for zonal congresses.

According to the schedule, zonal congresses will be inaugurated on March 18, followed by the screening of aspirants on March 19 and 20.

He said the zonal congresses across the six geopolitical zones will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The designated zonal offices are Ibadan for the South-west, Enugu for the South-east, Rivers/Cross River for the South-South, Kaduna for the North-west, Gombe/Bauchi for the North-east, and Nasarawa for the North-central., while appeals arising from the zonal congresses will be heard on March 23.