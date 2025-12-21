Supersonic Nurudeen Yusuf’s

Speed unsettles institutions built for patience. This is one of the lessons in the story of Nurudeen Yusuf, the president’s aide-de-camp (ADC), whose career trajectory recently moved faster than the Nigerian Army could comfortably absorb.

Yusuf is a colonel, decorated in January 2025, and appointed ADC to President Bola Tinubu shortly before the inauguration in 2023. In mid-December 2025, plans surfaced to promote him straight to brigadier general through special presidential approval.

The normal military path demands years at rank, a National Defence College course, and peer review. Yusuf had barely warmed his colonel tabs, so the proposed leap reportedly skipped process and custom in one confident stride.

The letter authorising the move came from the National Security Adviser’s office. It also stated that Yusuf would remain ADC, a detail that triggered alarm. No brigadier-general has ever served as presidential ADC. Rank carries hierarchy, and hierarchy resists inversion.

According to reports, senior figures reacted quickly: the defence minister and the chief of army staff cut short official travel, and two former army chiefs intervened quietly. By Monday evening, the plan was shelved. A presidential source later confirmed the promotion was off, at least for now.

Yusuf’s rise still invites attention. He trained at Sandhurst, earned a master’s degree from King’s College London, served in military intelligence, and commanded the Presidential Body Guard. He knows the system and has lived inside power before.

He also carries layered authority. In 2024, he became the Elemona of Ilemona in Kwara State, succeeding his late father. A soldier, a king-in-waiting, and the president’s closest uniformed aide occupy one body.

The shelved promotion matters more than the promotion itself. It shows where the line still holds. Even so, Yusuf remains colonel, ADC, monarch-in-waiting. His ascent pauses, then recalibrates. The episode leaves a residue of ambition tested against institution, and speed checked by structure.