Police’s Desperation to Enforce Tinted-glass Permit

The leadership of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the police high command are currently locking horns over the Force Headquarters’ plan to commence enforcement of tinted-glass permits on January 2, 2026.

While the NBA lampooned the force for allegedly waving the judicial process on the matter aside, the police maintained that at no point did any court order it to stop the enforcement, nor did it receive any court papers.

The police had in October suspended the enforcement of tinted-glass permits, saying the consideration was done on compassionate grounds to ensure that motorists apply.

The suspension came after the NBA, through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), instituted an action before the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025 on September 2, 2025.

Reacting to the announcement made by the police regarding the January 2 enforcement, the NBA, in a statement by its President, Afam Osigwe (SAN), described the move by the police as “executive recklessness”.

He revealed that the payment proceeds from the policy go directly into a private bank account (PARKWAY PROJECTS with Account No: 4001017918) instead of the Treasury Single Account.

Osigwe said this raised serious concerns of transparency and corruption, and that the move would add to the multiplicity of taxes and taxing agencies in Nigeria, as well as the high corporate tax burden on businesses.

But the Force Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, while briefing journalists last week insisted that no court ordered the police not to commence the enforcement of the tinted-glass permit nationwide.

Hundeyin was silent on the October 3, 2025 order of a Federal High Court, Warri Division, directing parties to maintain the status quo in Suit No: FHC/WR/CS/103/2025 between John Aikpokpo-Martins v. IGP.

The order restrained the police from enforcing the policy pending the determination of a motion for interlocutory injunction.

The permit policy undermines Nigeria’s tax reforms, which will come into effect in January 2026.

What makes the policy very bad is that it brazenly nullifies already issued permits for same cars, while the purported requirement for renewal of the permits has no legal basis.

Many have alleged that the desperate bid for the enforcement is to enrich certain persons.